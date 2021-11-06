Riverside 8-man Football advances to semi-finals

Share !



The Riverside Christian Wranglers advanced to the SSAC 8-man semi-finals after defeating City of Life Academy 66-20 Friday night at home.

The Wrangler’s quarterback, Carter Hodge had 4 touchdowns for Riverside. Kyle Spratlin had 2 touchdown receptions, 1 for 36 yards and 1 for 24 yards respectfully. Jason Cannon had 4 scores as he ran 60 yards for his longest touchdown. Trevor Valasco led Riversides’ defense as the junior had 11 solo tackles. God continues to Bless Riverside Christian school and their athletic programs.

The Riverside Wranglers will travel to Merritt Island on Friday to face the No. 1 ranked, Merritt Island Christian Cougars. Go Wranglers!