Stars of Freedom Dinner a big success

Share !



Some 230 guests attended the Stars of Freedom Dinner on Nov. 18th, at Bethel Baptist Church. The event was considered a wonderful success by the Gilchrist County Republican Executive Committee.

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County was the featured speaker. Sheriff Judd was given the 2021 Defender of Liberty Award, for his work as a leader, keeping communities safe, so citizens can exercise their rights and liberties.

The Stars of Freedom Dinner is an annual fundraising event for the Gilchrist County Republican Party.

Representative Chuck Clemons was the master of ceremonies for the event and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson also spoke. Simpson is running for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture in 2022. He discussed the new bill signed by DeSantis outlawing vaccine mandates.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Representative Kat Cammack also addressed the crowd by way of video.

David Biddle, Chairman of the Gilchrist County Republican Party said, “The Stars of Freedom Dinner was a great event and the attendees were very excited to hear from Sheriff Judd. They were energized by what he had to say.” Biddle went on to say, “As a party we are energized to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis next year as well as all Republicans up and down the ballot, as we fully expect a successful election cycle for the GOP.

The Gilchrist County Stars of Freedom committee would like to thank the table sponsors, the FFA students who assisted and all the volunteers who made the event such a success.