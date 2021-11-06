Share !



The Night Owl Group of the Springhouse Quilter’s Guild honored Mrs. Lois Scott at their weekly meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, by naming the meeting room of the Springhouse Quilt Guild building, “The Lois Scott Quilting Center.” The Night Owls recognized Mrs. Scott for her tireless efforts to better the quilt guild since she became a member in 1995. She has helped acquire land, the first Springhouse quilt building (2003-2020), and the second building in 2020. Mrs. Scott, along with other guild members have worked to improve the grounds and do any maintenance needed on the facility for many years.

The quilt guild appreciates all Mrs. Scott’s help through the years making the Springhouse building a wonderful place for women to share their love of quilting while fellowshipping together.

Springhouse Quilt Guild will celebrate it’s 30th Anniversary in February 2022. Through the years this group of ladies has taught many people to quilt and inspired many citizens in this area to appreciate the art of quilting.