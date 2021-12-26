Choate family fundraiser

Share !



A wonderful breakfast was hosted by the Gilchrist County Courthouse for their friend and fellow employee Laren Choate on Friday, Dec. 17. Laren works at the Tax Collector’s office. The Choate family recently had a home house fire. The amazing breakfast was enjoyed by many local people who just wanted to help.

Laren was very humbled by the outpouring of support. She said, her entire family was very appreciative to everyone for their help.

If you would like to help support this local family you can make donations directly to the family via these outlets:

PayPal: laren.powers@live.com, CashApp: $ChoateL or Venmo: @Laren-Choate.