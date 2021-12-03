City of Trenton to hold election on Tuesday, Dec. 7

Share !



The City of Trenton will be holding election on Tuesday, Dec. 7th, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Trenton Community Center.

The election will be for Trenton City Commission Seat One. Registered Trenton residents will choose between incumbent Cloud E. Haley and Clint Lee.

The Trenton Community Center is located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue in Trenton.