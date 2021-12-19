Cloud Haley wins Trenton Election

Share !



The City of Trenton Election was held on Tuesday, December 7, at the Trenton Community Center.

There was only one race in the 2021 election. Incumbent Cloud Haley who holds the Group 1 seat was challenged by Clint Lee. Haley won the election with 79 votes, while Lee received 29 votes.

City Commissioner Haley has been a part of the Trenton City Commission for the past 6 years.

A total of 108 citizens voted in the election and there are 1046 registered voters in the City of Trenton. The voter turnout was 10.3% in this election.

Mayor-Commissioner Lee Deen who was also up for election this year retained his position without any opposition.

The City of Trenton holds their regular meetings on the second and fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the Trenton Community Center. The next regular meeting will be held on January 10th. Meetings are open to the general public.

The Trenton Community Center is located at 214 SE 3rd Street in Trenton.