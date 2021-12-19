December 16, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Loretta Jane Brunger Caris

Loretta Jane Brunger Caris of Antigo, WI passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Chiefland, FL. She was 37 years old.

Loretta was born in Gainesville, FL. She attended school in Bell, grades K-12 and graduated in 2002.

Loretta is survived by her two children, Kendall and Ryland of WI; father, James Brunger of Cross City; mother, Karen Morrill of Cross City; brother, Michael Brunger of AK and sister, Opal Brunger of Jacksonville, FL.

Arrangements are made by Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland. A memorial service will by held at a later date.

_______________

Sandra Harlen Cowart

Sandra Harlen Cowart of Greenville, FL, age 67, passed away December 1, 2021 in Tallahassee, FL surrounded by family. She was a wonderful mother, Nana, friend and wife; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sandra Cowart was born in Chester, PA to parents, Harold and Mary Harlen.

She was of the Baptist faith and an active member of her church, Union Baptist where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed being outside completing yard work and playing with her various farm animals over the years. She enjoyed crafting, scalloping, reading and spending time with her family.

Sandra worked various jobs over the years in office administration, as well as a homemaker. Her most recent job was at DCFS as an Office Administrator for the State of Georgia.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Cowart of Greenville, FL; one son, Michael Taylor (Nicole) of Springfield, PA; two daughters, Jennifer Edwards (Tom) of Trenton, FL and Amanda Tuten (Ben) of Perry, FL; two stepdaughters, Skyler Cowart of Warner Robins, GA and Becky Kelley of Quitman, GA; one sister, Susan Tapia (Jeff) of Jupiter, FL and six grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Luke Taylor; Ava, Amelia and Benjamin Tuten and four step-grandchildren, Kolby and Ian Kelley, RJ Cowart and Bridgett Meads.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Union Baptist Church located at 1691 Union Church Road, Quitman, GA 31643.

T. J. Beggs Jr. & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave your condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com.

Sue McDavid Hudson

Sue McDavid Hudson of Trenton died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Sue was 74, born December 10, 1946 in Gainesville, FL.

She retired from the University of Florida as a payroll clerk. After retiring, Sue managed the Waters Lake Country Store and volunteered with the Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office. Sue enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting, but spending time with her family is what she loved the most.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary McDavid and her brother, Dalton McDavid. She is survived by her loving husband and childhood sweetheart, Theron Hudson, Jr.; her daughter, Tina Sanchez; her son, Trey Hudson (April); her brother, William McDavid (Holly); her sister, Jane Tyrie; grandsons, David and Bradley Rhodes and Bryan (Kaitlynn) O’Steen; granddaughter, Hailey O’Steen; great-grandsons, Blayne, Trevor and Haiden Rhodes, Dyson O’Steen and Gabe Chesser; great-granddaughters, Aria O’Steen and Amelia Chesser; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews

There will be a Service of Remembrance for Sue on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Milam Chapel in Newberry with Pastor Andy Cook officiating. The family will receive guest for lunch immediately following the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, Newberry.

_______________

Thomas “Tom” Chesley Hughes

Mr. Thomas “Tom” Chesley Hughes, age 74 from Bell, FL, passed away on December 3, 2021, at his home.

Tom was born on October 5, 1947 in Laurens, SC to Ryland Chesley Hughes and Alice Wright Hughes. Growing up in South Carolina, he worked in the cotton fields as a young boy, then at the age of 13 the family relocated to central Florida. After graduating high school, Tom went to work in the insulation industry. He worked for North Brothers, Inc. until his retirement. Retirement didn’t last long for Tom, he decided to go back to work in the insulation business and eventually retired from the Bayer Company. He was an outgoing person who loved to dance, work on old cars and tractors, and enjoyed going to the “Old Farts” Club on Wednesday’s. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tom is survived by his sons, Bryan Keith Hughes and Paul Israel Hughes both of Astatula, FL, Thomas Chesley Hughes, II of Sanford, FL and Tony (Jennifer) Boles of Howey-In-The-Hills, FL; his grandchildren, Geir, Kayden, Holden, Bradley, Brittany, Haley, Hayden and Chesley; his great-grandchildren, Whitley, Grayson “Turtle”, Jaxson and Lane; sisters, Shirley Knutson of Pine Hills, FL, Rosemary (Donald Farmer) Halladay of Tavarres, FL, Annette (Jay) Dorris of Zellwood, FL and Patricia (Daniel) Smith of Umatilla, FL; and the love of his life and her family, Teresa Kay Beiling.

A funeral to honor Tom’s life was held on December 10th at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton, FL. Tom was laid to rest on December 11th at the Astatula Cemetery in Astatula, FL.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Martin “Marty” Franklin Singletary

Martin Franklin Singletary, also known to family and friends as Marty, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the age of 69.

Marty was born March 15, 1952 in Tampa, FL to the late Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Singletary. He was the youngest of four children, two of which preceded him in death.

Marty was a resident of Trenton, FL with wife, Linda Singletary and son, Jack Martin Singletary.The family’s greatest memories of Marty are the ones spent fishing on the banks of the Suwannee River.

Marty is survived by is wife, Linda; son, Jack and granddaughter, Kenleigh Singletary.

_______________

Nellie Vee Ivy Webster

On October 29, 2021, Nellie Vee (Ivy) Webster, a long time resident of Belle Glade, FL passed away at the age of 86.

Nellie was born January 16, 1935 in White Pine, TN to Roosevelt and Ada Ivy.

On February 11, 1955 she married the love of her life, George W. “Big Billy” Webster, Sr. and together they raised their son, George W. “Little Billy” Webster, Jr. Nellie had a passion for her family and her grandchildren.

She enjoyed spending her time watching her favorite soap opera and sewing. She was an active member in Woodmen of the World in her earlier years. She was known by the Black Widow in her time. In the 2010’s she could always be found volunteering at the Senior Citizen of Belle Glade. She will always be remembered for her kind and compassionate spirit.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, George W. Webster Sr.; her son, George “Little Billy” Webster, Jr.; her brothers, Orville, Ferd, Glenn, Charles, Fred “Babe” and Wayne Ivy and her parents.

Nellie is survived by her sister, Elizabeth; her granddaughters, Tina Corbin, Meghan (Trey) Davis and Susie (Tim) Crane, along with 10 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

_______________