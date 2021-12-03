December 2, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-238

VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ,

Petitioner,

and

ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ COLMANARES

ADDRESS: MEXICO

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Virginia Danielle Rodriguez, whose address is 10490 NW 20th Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626 on or before December 7, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: November 2, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Publish November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 2021

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-CP-54

IN RE: CLAY GUDGELL PARKS,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

You are hereby notified that the administration of the estate of CLAY GUDGELL PARKS, deceased, whose date of death was July 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 25, 2021.

Attorney for person giving notice:

JOY L. POWELL, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 0091957

403 East Wade Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 234-8800

Email: joy@jlplawoffice.com

Person giving notice:

Nannie Rogers

3599 NW 32nd Place

Bell, FL 32619

Publish November 25 and December 2, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 212021CP000039CP

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

FREDERICK K. YOUNG, JR.

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO:

The administration of the estate of FREDERICK K. YOUNG, JR., deceased, whose date of death was July 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of service of this notice is November 25, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

Donna Waddell Young

7282 SW 10th Street

Bell, FL 32619

Publish November 25 and December 2, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 21-2021-CA-000030

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CARTER HOWARD KEMP a/k/a C. HOWARD KEMP and GILCHRIST COUNTY CLERK OF COURT and MICHELLE LEIGH JONES

Defendants.

______________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 19, 2021, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by electronic sale on December 20, 2021, at 11:00 am at https://gilchrist.realforeclose.com the following described property:

The West 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, Less and Except right-of-way for Highway C-341 and Highway C-232. (Parcel ID # 21-09-14-0000-0001-0050).

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: November 24, 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

By: JA Parrish

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale under F.S. Chapter 45 has been furnished on November 24, 2021 to each of the following: Carter Howard Kemp., 6239 W. County Road 232, Bell, Florida 32619 and to Michelle L. Jones, 2350 SE County Road 337, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, Clerk of Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, P.O. Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to: norm@normdfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

JA Parrish

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 2 and 9, 2021

___________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, a 2000 CHRYSLER SEBRING, VIN #3C3EL55H1YT256353 will be sold at Public Auction on DECEMBER 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Publish December 2, 2021