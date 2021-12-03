December 2, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Susan Svendsen McWilliams

Susan Svendsen McWilliams born on December 16th, 1944 in Port Heron, MI passed away peacefully in her home on November 9th, 2021, surrounded by her large loving family and friends.

Susan moved to Trenton, FL from Davie, FL where she was associated with the Davie Rodeo for many years. She was a longtime member of the Union Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Svendsen. Susan is survived in death by husband, Vernon E. McWilliams; brother, Richard Cummings (his wife Pudge) of Avoca, MI; two sons, two daughters, many grandchildren, great grand-children, nieces and nephews.

Upon her request there will be no funeral or celebration of life.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Haven Hospice of Chiefland, FL, her family would be eternally grateful.

We miss you more today than we did yesterday and we will miss you more tomorrow than we do today.

Janice “Jan” Moore

Janice “Jan” Moore, 81 of Bell, FL passed away at her home on November 26, 2021.

Jan was born September 7, 1940 in Gainesville to Quillian and Edith Riley. She retired from R&R Construction. She enjoyed working in her yard and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dottie Holmes and Margurite Lee and her brother, Junior Riley.

She is survived by her fiancé, Bobby Powell; sister, Hazel Pearce; sons, Michael “Derek” Moore (Tammy) and Martie Moore; grandchildren, Holli Boone (Devin), Reilee Martin (Andrew), Kyle Moore, Chase Moore, Willow Moore and great granddaughter, Tymber Boone.

The family received friends and family on December 1, 2021 at Milam Funeral Home in Newberry and graveside services were held on December 2, 2021 at the Hague Cemetery in Hague, FL

Arrangements by Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, Newberry.

Fate Seay

Mr. Fate Seay, age 81, of Trenton, FL passed away peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2021. Fate was born on October 13, 1940, in Worthington Springs, FL to the late George and Cora Mae (James) Seay.

Fate attended school in Lake Butler, FL and was a graduate of the Union County High School Class of 1960. During high school he met the love of his life, and wife of 61 years, Catherine (Cathy) Ann Fortner. They were married in 1960 and moved to Trenton, FL in 1965. Fate was employed by Southern Bell until retirement in 2000 following 39-1/2 years of service. The most important thing to Fate was his love and devotion to God and his family. He was passionate about his faith and sharing the word of God with others. Throughout his years, Fate was blessed to have served in church as Chairman of the Deacons, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher and a choir member. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always put God and family first.

In high school Fate excelled in sports, especially football. He was a proud member of the Union County Tigers and All State football teams. He was inducted into the Union County Hall of Fame in October 2012. He loved being able to share his knowledge and skills with others and coached track-and-field in Trenton, FL. Fate was also an avid fisherman and hunter. After retirement, he loved to spend time fishing, hunting and doing taxidermy. Fate was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Cora Seay; brothers, Clyde and Doc Seay; sisters, Ella Mae Gainey, Mary Elixson and Eva Green.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Seay; his children, Suzanne Seay, Deborah Dukes, Troy (Leanne) Seay; grandchildren, Amanda (Micah) Noda, Kaitlyn Myers, Rachel Seay, Paige (John) Stephenson, Trevin and Brayden Dukes, Megan and Madison Seay, and Conner Terry; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Titus and Silas Noda, Trevor and Jace Myers; siblings, Roscoe (Paula) Seay, Nita (Travis) Hemphill, Lila (Ted) Barber, Ovedia (WC) Blue, Donnie (Buddy) Guynn, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral to honor Fate’s life will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Bethel Baptist Church, Trenton, FL. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 12:00 pm at the church. His interment will follow at Elzey Chapel Cemetery (13372 SW 52nd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054). Services will be officiated by Rev. Rick Lawrence. Fate’s pallbearers will include, Robert Deen, Brayden Dukes, Caleb Dukes, Trevin Dukes, Chris Fortner, Micah Noda, Clarence Seay, and John Stephenson, with assistance from the following honorary pallbearers, WC Blue, Wayne Deen, Rick Dewees, Kenny Murphy, Scott Murphy, Charles Pinkerton, Horace Quincy, and William Roberts.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

Eileen D. Snow

Eileen D. Snow, 93, of Trenton, FL passed away November 22, 2021.

She was born January 1, 1928 in Carlisle, NY to Edmund and Jane Reynolds. She moved to Florida 25 years ago, from Rotterdam, NY. Eileen owned and operated a restaurant, and in her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Jane (Donald) Perkins of Trenton, FL; stepdaughter, Elaine (Timothy) Bently of Bristol, TN; stepsons, Gary (Darlene) Snow of Pembroke, ME, and Bruce (Linda) Snow of Duanesburg, NY; 14 grandchildren; a few great-grandchildren; niece, Kathy Wagner; nephews, Edward (Helen) Bohn of Bolivia NC, and Robert (Joyce) Bohn of North Babylon, NY.

Funeral services for Eileen were held November 24, 2021 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Chiefland, FL with Fr. Harold Ritchie officiating. Burial followed at Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Harvey Clifford Wright

Harvey Clifford Wright, age 60, of Old Town passed away on November 27th at the UF Health Shands in Gainesville. He was born on September 24, 1961, in Pennsylvania, to Ferman and Doris Wright. He moved to Arkansas as a child and finally to Florida in the 90’s. He enjoyed raising cattle, hunting, fishing, antiquing and gold mining. He was a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Harvey is survived by his daughter, Jessica of Missouri; son, Bobby Jack of Lake City; five grandchildren; brothers, Jack of MO, James of Old Town, and H.P. of MO; sisters, Linda of MO and Mary of AK; a host of extended family also survive.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

