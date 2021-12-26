December 23, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21000063CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF TODD WESLEY FIKE,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Todd Wesley Fike, deceased, whose date of death was March 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 9, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Linda Muralt, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 0031129

Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.

Post Office Box 3300

Tampa, Florida 33601

Telephone: (813) 272-1400

Facsimile: (866) 844-4703

E-mail: LMuralt@bja-law.com

Personal Representative:

Monnica Fike

c/o: Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.

Post Office Box 3300

Tampa, Florida 33601

Publish December 16 and 23, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 489.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 83 KUSHMER ADDIT TO BELL 282/138 285/312 285/313 285/314-316 2002/5777 2002/5793 2003/161 2004/1365 UTIL EASE-MENT 2006/1403 2006/4893 2010/1796 2010/2070 2010/3346 2011/1227 VACATED RD 201521002679 201721005863

Assessed to:

RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021

__________________

LEGAL NOTICE GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: January 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Client/Senior Services Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

Per the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask or physically distance except where required by federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations including local business and workplace guidance. It is recommended that unvaccinated people wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and stay six feet apart from others who do not live with you.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish December 23, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE CITY

COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on January 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-0002

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 91-06, AS AMENDED, RELATING TO AN AMENDMENT TO THE TEXT OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, CPA 21-01, BY THE CITY COUNCIL, UNDER THE REGULAR AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3248, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR ADDING A PROPERTY RIGHTS ELEMENT TO THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN PER SECTION 163.3161(10), FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED AND SECTION 187.101(3), FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Publish December 23, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, also serving as the Community Redevelopment Authority, will meet in Regular Session Monday, December 27, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

December 13, 2021

2. Minutes – CRA Meeting, December 13, 2021

E. Action Items

1. Springs Grant for

Schofield Subdivision

2. Proposal for Rehab of Main Lift Station

3. Proposed Concert/Food Truck Rally

4. Scum Trough Replacement

F. Discussion Items

1. Tar Tank

2. Proposed Annex Building

3. SW 9th Avenue

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish December 23, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DP-0014

IN THE INTEREST OF:

A., K. (F) DOB: 4/22/2018 ___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: Seth Adams

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following chid(ren) for adoption: K.A., born on 4/22/18. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 9:50 a.m., before the Honorable Katherine Floyd, General Magistrate, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, for and ADVISORY HEARING.

****FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED HERETO.****

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, on this 14th day of December 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: T. Haile

Deputy Clerk

Special Accommodations. Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021 and January 6 and 13, 2022

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2021-CP-000061

IN RE: ESTATE OF MATTHEW ALAN GAY, also known as Matthew A. Gay,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MATTHEW ALAN GAY, also known as Matthew A. Gay, deceased, whose date of death was May 16, 2021 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney is set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 23 , 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Danny C. Gay

1630 SW 19th Circle

P.O. Box 1293

Trenton, Florida 32693

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

CASE NO.: 19000029CA

Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC Plaintiff,

vs.

Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Tammy Mosher; Rick Asbell; Mike Asbell; Garrett Asbell; David Asbell; Thomas F. Wilson; Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Unknown Spouse of Tammy Mosher; Unknown Spouse of Rick Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Mike Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Garrett Asbell; Unknown Spouse of David Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson; Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendants(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 19000029CA of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC, Plaintiff and Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at https://gilchrist.realforeclosure.com, AT 11:00 A.M. on January 24, 2022, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 660.00 FEET TO AFORSAID NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53’ WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT NORTHWEST CORNER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, AS A POINT OF REFERENCE, THENCE GO SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET TO AND FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), 210 FEET, THENCE EAST 210 FEET, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), THENCE NORTH 210 FEET, THENCE WEST 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact the ADA Coordinator, 201 E. University Ave, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Parrish

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021