December 23, 2021 Obituaries

Rosetta Mildred Sisk Coggins

Mrs. Rosetta Mildred Sisk Coggins received her wings on December 14, 2021 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 76 years old.

She was born on April 11, 1945 in Gainesville, FL to Fletcher Alvin Sisk, Jr. of Williford, FL and Verna Thelma Green Sisk of Gainesville, FL. She lived in Chiefland, FL and was married to her loving husband, Dennis Elvin Coggins of Waycross, GA for 58 years.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Steve Sisk and Harold Sisk both of Gainesville, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Coggins; her sister, Genny (Mike) Walker; her three daughters, Brenda Drow, Angela (David) Espinosa, and Denise McElroy; her aunt, Geraldine Swafford; grandchildren, Christopher Drow, Jessica Drow, Alyssa Walters Winslow and Aaron Forehand; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and great grandchildren.

She loved the beach, shelling, looking for treasures at flea markets and casinos, camping, softshell crabs and seafood of all kinds. She loved roses, butterflies and birds, smiley faces and sunflowers. Most of all, she loved her family dearly and loved spending time with them.

Funeral services were held on December 20, 2021 in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, Gainesville. Interment followed in Dekle Cemetery, Lake Butler. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Robert Perryman

Mr. Robert John Perryman, age 82, of Trenton, Florida passed away peacefully on December 16, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 11, 1939, in Trenton, to Epperson Lewis Perryman and Lora Bell (Blitch) Perryman. As a young man, Mr. Perryman enlisted in the United States Army where he served for several years. After his service, he moved back to Trenton and began a career with the Gainesville Fire Department eventually retiring with the rank of Captain. Above all, Mr. Perryman enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Perryman is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Linda Mathis Perryman of Trenton; his children Carmen (Travis) Law, Robert “Bobby” (Candi) Perryman, JD (Krista) Perryman, and Jason (Jara) Perryman all of Trenton; 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Shelly, Ashliegh, Taylor, Colby, CJ, Rebekah, Rachel, Tyler, and Brendan; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Myrtle (Conrad) Justice of Trenton, Faye Clark of Suwannee, Jerry (Linda) Perryman, Alex (Joyce) Perryman, and Mary Jo (Harry) Summers all of Trenton; a host of extended family also survive.

A visitation with the family was held on Sunday, December 19, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Trenton with Bro. Ed Leanza officiating. Watson-Milton Funeral Home, 352-463-8888. www.WatsonMilton.com

_______________

Willie Mae Register

Willie Mae Register, 92, of Chiefland, FL passed peacefully on December 17, 2021 in Chiefland at the Haven Tri-County Care Center.

Mrs. Register was born October 29, 1929 in Chiefland, FL to James D. and Edna (Burnham) Cannon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Madison Register, a decorated war veteran. She will be laid with him in Antioch Cemetery after 40 years since his passing. They met in Georgia on an elevator while working at the cotton mill.

Willie enjoyed playing softball as a girl, watching Gator football, fishing anywhere she could drop a line, gardening at home, cooking and caring for family.

She is survived by her children, Ray (Pat) Douglas Register, Danny Ray Register and Tammie Jo Crandall (Register); her grandchildren, Melissa McAllister, Lisa Taylor, Sharon Register (William Wayne Register), Andrew Ray Register (Danny Ray), Robert Huffman, Jr., Daniel Huffman, Charity Huffman, Calah Crandall, Lonna Hamil (Tammie Jo); her siblings, Lincoln (LC) Cannon, Ronald Cannon and Carolyn Bailey; her nieces and nephews, Linda, Lincoln, Jr., Susie, Sharon (LC), Eddie, Hazie (Ronald), Douglas (Carolyn), David Cannon, Brian Cannon, Alan Cannon and Lisa Daniels (Wilber Cannon); multiple other great nieces, nephews, grandchildren survive.

Willie was preceded in death by her children, William Wayne Register, Andy Leonard Register, Marty Victor Register; her siblings, Edward Cannon, James Cannon, Tommy Cannon, Jimmy Cannon and Wilbur Cannon.

Graveside services for Willie were held December 20, 2021 at the Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

LeaAndra Lynn Roden

Ms. LeaAndra Lynn Roden, age 33, of Bell, FL passed away on December 3, 2021 in Boca Raton, FL. She was born on November 8, 1988 in Tampa, FL to Charles Austin Roden, Jr. and Mary Lynn Barber.

She grew up in central Florida and moved to Bell in 1993. LeaAndra attended Bell High School and after school, moved to Kansas. Over the next few years, she lived and traveled all over the country, but Bell was always home. She loved going to flea markets and yard sales, always looking for a good deal. She was a loving mother, a strong and resilient woman and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her father and her grandmother, Edna Barber.

LeaAndra is survived by her sons, Zane, Lander, Dylan, Jacari and Eric; her mother, Lynn Barber of Old Town; siblings, Austin Roden and Cody Roden both of Bell and Haley Roden of Fanning Springs; her grandparents, Charles Sr. and Janie Roden of Bell and Thomas Barber of Tampa, FL; aunts and uncles, Jeff Barber of Tampa, Tammy Roden of Fanning Springs and Ginny Koogle of Tampa; her other mom, Laurie Roden of Old Town; and her significant other, Tristen Leonard of Boca Raton.

A Celebration of Life for LeaAndra was held on December 16th at Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton.

_______________

Timmy Rogers

Timmy Rogers, 62, of High Springs, FL passed away December 16, 2021.

Timmy was born May 29, 1959 in Largo, FL. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of High Springs. Timmy was a member of the Country Club of Lake City. Before joining the Country Club of Lake City, he was a long time member of the Turkey Creek Golf and Country Club and Chiefland Golf and Country Club. He had worked with Monterey Boats in Williston, FL for six years and Hunter Marine in Alachua, FL for 38 years. Timmy was an avid golfer. He loved playing the game with his son and buddies. Timmy was a huge Gator sports fan. He always looked forward to cheering on the Gators. His biggest love was his family. Family time was a special time. He loved all the special family vacations at the beach, in the mountains and anywhere there was a decent golf course.

Timmy is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Rhonda Thomas Rogers; his son, Thomas Kyle Rogers; his daughter-in-love (Timmy’s girl!) Morgan Rogers; his grand-dog, Jones; his mother, Doris Rehberg Vernon; his siblings, Carolyn Rowell (Hank) and David Vernon; his mother-in-love, Mildred Barber; his brother-in-love, Ken Thomas (Lorna); his nephews, Matthew Thomas, Nathan Thomas and Wallace Seay; his nieces, Teresa Malphurs, Charlotte Hall and Christina Weaver and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lukas Jordan Rogers; his father, Arlie James Rogers and his siblings, Randy Rogers and Danny Vernon.

A memorial service was held December 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in High Springs, FL with Rev. Steve Langford officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in the High Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to First United Methodist Church of High Springs, Haven Hospice of Gainesville or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Card of Thanks

The Robert J. Perryman family sincerely thanks everyone for the love, prayers, support, food and visits during the home going of our loved one.

Thank you,

Linda Perryman, children and

family of RJ Perryman