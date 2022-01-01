December 30, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 489.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 83 KUSHMER ADDIT TO BELL 282/138 285/312 285/313 285/314-316 2002/5777 2002/5793 2003/161 2004/1365 UTIL EASE-MENT 2006/1403 2006/4893 2010/1796 2010/2070 2010/3346 2011/1227 VACATED RD 201521002679 201721005863

Assessed to:

RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DP-0014

IN THE INTEREST OF:

A., K. (F) DOB: 4/22/2018 ___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: Seth Adams

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: K.A., born on 4/22/18. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 9:50 a.m., before the Honorable Katherine Floyd, General Magistrate, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, for and ADVISORY HEARING.

****FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED HERETO.****

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, on this 14th day of December 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: T. Haile

Deputy Clerk

Special Accommodations. Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021 and January 6 and 13, 2022

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2021-CP-000061

IN RE: ESTATE OF MATTHEW ALAN GAY, also known as Matthew A. Gay,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MATTHEW ALAN GAY, also known as Matthew A. Gay, deceased, whose date of death was May 16, 2021 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney is set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 23 , 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Danny C. Gay

1630 SW 19th Circle

P.O. Box 1293

Trenton, Florida 32693

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

CASE NO.: 19000029CA

Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC Plaintiff,

vs.

Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Tammy Mosher; Rick Asbell; Mike Asbell; Garrett Asbell; David Asbell; Thomas F. Wilson; Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Unknown Spouse of Tammy Mosher; Unknown Spouse of Rick Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Mike Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Garrett Asbell; Unknown Spouse of David Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson; Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendants(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 19000029CA of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC, Plaintiff and Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at https://gilchrist.realforeclosure.com, AT 11:00 A.M. on January 24, 2022, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 660.00 FEET TO AFORSAID NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53’ WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT NORTHWEST CORNER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, AS A POINT OF REFERENCE, THENCE GO SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET TO AND FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), 210 FEET, THENCE EAST 210 FEET, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), THENCE NORTH 210 FEET, THENCE WEST 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact the ADA Coordinator, 201 E. University Ave, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Parrish

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021

_________________

GILCHRIST COUNTY

NOTICE OF BID OPPORTUNITY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

HOUSING REHABILITATION/

REPLACEMENT PROGRAM

CDBG GRANT

#19DB-ON-03-31-01-H12

ATTENTION LICENSED

CONTRACTORS

Gilchrist County has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to repair or replace Low to Moderate Income owner-occupied housing located in Unincorporated Gilchrist County. Gilchrist County will also be utilizing SHIP Funds towards this project.

A mandatory prebid walkthrough will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. to obtain bids for the rehabilitation or demolition/replacement of one or more homes being addressed under the Gilchrist County CDBG Housing Grant. The mandatory walkthrough will start at the Gilchrist County Public Library, Meeting Room #1 - 105 NE 11th Avenue, Trenton, FL - Bid packages will be provided at the mandatory walkthrough. A representative of the bidding company must sign in for each home they wish to bid on.

Licensed Contractors need to submit a completed Gilchrist County CDBG Housing contractor pre-qualification package for this project. Contractor qualification packages can be obtained by contacting the Project Manager, David Fox with Fred Fox Enterprises. Inc at david.fox@fredfoxenterprises.com, or by phone at (904) 810-5183.

Contractors and Firms on the Federal Job Excluded Parties list cannot participate in this project.

Sealed Bids are due Monday, January 31, 2022 by 3:00 P.M. and shall be submitted to: Bobby Crosby, County Administrator – 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 – Phone # (352) 463-3198 Bids shall be clearly marked on the exterior of the package Sealed Bid – Gilchrist County, CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Grant Bids - # 19DB-ON-03-31-01-H12.

Bids will not be accepted after 3:00 P.M., January 31, 2022 to include bids received by mail beyond the deadline date and time.

Bids will be opened and read aloud at 3:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Gilchrist County Public Library, Meeting Room #1 - 105 NE 11th Avenue, Trenton, FL.

If you require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact David Fox at Fred Fox Enterprises Inc. (904) 669-9486.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this bid opportunity is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours-before the meeting by contacting: Bobby Crosby, County Administrator – 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 – Phone # (352) 463-3198 or by e-mail at: bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1(800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1(800) 955-8770 (Voice).

Gilchrist County is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Fair Housing Advocate, and a Handicap Accessible Jurisdiction, and reserves the right to reject any and all bids received.

Publish December 30, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 the Florida Statutes on January 20, 2022 at 10 A.M. *Sale will occur where vehicle is located*.

2006 FORD,

VIN #1FAFP53UO6A181210

Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693

Any person(s) claiming any interests in above vehicle contact: Rainbow Title & Lien Inc, (954) 920-6020.

*ALL SALES HELD WITH RESERVE* - some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC # AB-0001256

Publish December 30, 2021

____________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: KNDJP3A59H7448395; Year: 2017; Make: KIA; Model: Soul*; will be sold at Public Auction January 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish December 30, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 307.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 123 RIVERWALK OF FANNING SPRINGS PHASE 2 61/485 143/481 157/324 198/565 230/356 230/358 246/346 249/475 2001/1727 2002/1585 2002/2673 2002/3480 2002/3776 2005/2652 2006/1262 2006/3807 2006/8385 2010/1031 201421003378

Assessed to: OSARB INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of February, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 30, 2021 and

January 6, 13, 20, 2022

__________________