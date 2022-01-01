December 30, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Tami Layne Adkins

Tami Layne Adkins, 47, lifelong resident of Alachua, FL, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Tami was born in Gainesville, FL on October 26, 1974, a date she shared with her older brother, to the late Bobby Joe Adkins and to Clarice “Coot” Adkins. She graduated from Santa Fe High School, Class of 1992. Tami worked in Alachua for the local bank, for Hitchcock’s Grocery Store, and for the City of Alachua for over 20 years.

She enjoyed watching sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic with her late father, and most importantly, cheering on her beloved University of Alabama Crimson Tide football “Roll Tide!”.

Tami was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Eddie Joe Parrish.

She is survived by her mother, Clarice “Coot” Adkins of Alachua; two brothers, Bobby (Deeta) Adkins of Gainesville and Joey Adkins, of Atlantic Beach; five nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephew, along with a huge host of friends.

Graveside funeral services were held on December 18, 2021 at the Center Hill Cemetery in Trenton, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, West Area. Please visit her memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Jerry Oxner

Jerry Oxner, born February 18, 1941, passed away December 17, 2021.

Jerry spent his formative years in Newberry, SC where he achieved the level of Eagle Scout. After high school, Jerry joined the ROTC upon matriculation at Clemson University and completed Basic Training at Fort Benning, GA. Jerry spent the early days of the Vietnam War in Giessen, West Germany peering behind the Iron Curtain for the US Army’s Counter Intelligence Corps, ultimately attaining the rank of Captain.

Jerry served on Law Review in Law School at the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation, he was hired as a Clerk working on desegregation of Florida’s schools for the Honorable Charles R. Clark of the U S District Court in Jacksonville, FL. After his appointment with the District Court, Jerry was hired by Florida’s Attorney General Robert Shevin and served as Assistant Attorney General ultimately becoming Chief Trial Council for the Civil Division for the State of Florida.

After his tenure at the Florida State Capitol, Jerry would enter private practice serving the Palm Beaches of Florida. He also taught paralegals, was awarded “Teacher of the Year” two out of three years and helped place paralegals in “real jobs.”

A wordsmith of extraordinary intellect, Jerry could commune with people from all walks of life. He would treat a homeless person with as much dignity and respect as he would an aristocrat. A champion of the downtrodden, he would give one the shirt off his back even if it was his last shirt.

As Counsellor, he was an active civil rights advocate fighting segregation of schools and the gerrymandering of political districts. He also fought against big corporations in anti-Trust litigation and on behalf of the State of Florida to help protect its natural resources.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Frances (Boggs) Oxner and his brother, Bobby. Surviving are his children, Todd (Danielle), Sean (Siobhan), Amy Scott (Victor) and Matthew (Christine), as well as his wife Betty and step daughters, Sheila and Melinda (Garry). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew Zeltner (Janea), Annie, Evan, Adam, Levi, Andrew Tetley, Georgia, Eliza, Christopher, Annie, Aubrey, Abigail, Sydney, Anthony, Chris; and great grandchildren, Alaina, Brayden, Jameson, Grace and Callie Ann Adams.

A graveside service was held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL

Arrangements are entrusted to Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton, FL.