December 9, 2021 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 21-2021-CA-000030

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CARTER HOWARD KEMP a/k/a C. HOWARD KEMP and GILCHRIST COUNTY CLERK OF COURT and MICHELLE LEIGH JONES

Defendants.

______________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 19, 2021, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by electronic sale on December 20, 2021, at 11:00 am at https://gilchrist.realforeclose.com the following described property:

The West 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, Less and Except right-of-way for Highway C-341 and Highway C-232. (Parcel ID # 21-09-14-0000-0001-0050).

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: November 24, 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

By: JA Parrish

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale under F.S. Chapter 45 has been furnished on November 24, 2021 to each of the following: Carter Howard Kemp., 6239 W. County Road 232, Bell, Florida 32619 and to Michelle L. Jones, 2350 SE County Road 337, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, Clerk of Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, P.O. Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to: norm@normdfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

JA Parrish

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 2 and 9, 2021

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, December 13, 2021, immediately following the Regular Commission Meeting at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – October 25, 2021

CRA Meeting

E. Discussion Items

1. Racquetball Court

2. Tar Tank

3. Proposed Annex Building

F. Action Items

1. Proposal for AV System for

Community Center

G. Public Comments

H. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish December 9, 2021

____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, December 13, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, November 8, 2021

2. October Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Agreement with NFRPC for

Comp Plan Update

2. Proposed Employee Handbook

Changes

3. Springs Grant for Schofield

Subdivision

4. Proposal for Rehab of Main

Lift Station

5. 2022 Holiday Schedule

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish December 9, 2021

____________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:00 p.m. ORDINANCE NO. 2021-03 AN ORDINANCE OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, UNDER THE AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3215, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED, AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO UPDATE VARIOUS SECTIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH EVALUATION AND APPRAISAL REPORT DATED AUGUST 2, 2021 AND ADOPTING THE SAME; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

4:30 p.m. ORDINANCE NO. 2021-04 AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING CHAPTER 70, ARTICLE III, SECTION 70-103(a), ENTITLED PROCEDURES, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CONCERNING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS; SPECIFICALLY REPEALING ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH TO THE EXTENT OF SUCH CONFLICT ONLY, MAKING FINDINGS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

WILLIAM M. MARTIN, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish December 9, 2021

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21000063CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF TODD WESLEY FIKE,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Todd Wesley Fike, deceased, whose date of death was March 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 9, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Linda Muralt, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 0031129

Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.

Post Office Box 3300

Tampa, Florida 33601

Telephone: (813) 272-1400

Facsimile: (866) 844-4703

E-mail: LMuralt@bja-law.com

Personal Representative:

Monnica Fike

c/o: Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.

Post Office Box 3300

Tampa, Florida 33601

Publish December 16 and 23, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 489.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 83 KUSHMER ADDIT TO BELL 282/138 285/312 285/313 285/314-316 2002/5777 2002/5793 2003/161 2004/1365 UTIL EASE-MENT 2006/1403 2006/4893 2010/1796 2010/2070 2010/3346 2011/1227 VACATED RD 201521002679 201721005863

Assessed to:

RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021

__________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 1FMZU73K62ZC95407; Year: 2002; Make: FORD; Model: EXPLORER; Trim: XLT* will be sold at Public Auction December 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish December 9, 2021

_____________