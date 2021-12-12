December 9, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Donna Darlene Bailey

Donna Darlene Bailey, 60, died peacefully at her home in Trenton, FL on December 1, 2021.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Lake City, FL on June 4, 1961 to Wendel Norris and Arlene Wilks. Donna enjoyed reading and to fish, but especially loved spending time with her family. Her pride and joy was her 11 grandkids and great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Steve David Harry.

She is survived by a son, Matthew Harry; daughters, Brandy King and Ashley Jordan; grandchildren, Brooke, Amie, Evalee, Alexis, Koby, Melody, Tori, Lane, Jaylee, Zack and Zoey; a great-grandchild, Kholin; many nieces and newphews as well as a host of other family and friends still survive.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson-Milton Funeral Home Trenton, FL.

_______________

Eleanor Moore Basile

Ms. Eleanor Moore Basile, 94 of Newberry, FL, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2021 at the Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL.

Ms. Eleanor was born on October 3, 1927 in Kelly, NC to Robert and Gertrude Peterson. She grew up in the Great Depression which made her a very strong and courageous woman. She spent most of her life in Central Florida and moved to Newberry about five years ago. She loved nature, especially watching birds, gardening and spending time with her animals. Ms. Eleanor was a member of the Land O’Lakes Garden Club and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, William B. Moorer and John Basile; her parents; and sisters, Hazel, Grace, Esther and Nelene. Ms. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Moorer-Smith of Newberry and her son, Byron Moorer (Patty Sanphy) of Largo, FL.

A graveside service to honor Ms. Eleanor’s life was held on December 8th at the Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Tampa, FL.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

H.M. “Buddy” Joyner Jr.

Mr. H.M. “Buddy” Joyner, Jr., age 79, of Trenton, passed away on November 23, at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 19, 1942, on Old Bellamy Road in Fort White, to Hansel and Ettie Lee (Fry) Joyner. Buddy grew up in Gilchrist County and after school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served 2 years in Germany. After his tour of duty, he returned home and opened a repair and welding shop. Buddy then married the love of his life, Susan (Colson), and together with his mother opened Lee Roberts Motors.

After retiring from the business in 1991, Buddy went to work for the Gilchrist County School Board as an auto mechanic teacher, then for the Gilchrist County Road Department as the Road Superintendent, before going to work for Piedmont Farms. He eventually opened Joyner Land Clearing, and finally decided to fully retire after working with Sanchez farms in Dixie County. Safe to say, Buddy was a Jack of all trades. He also enjoyed many hobbies over the years that made him a host of friends. He was a race car driver, an airplane pilot, he loved horses and offshore fishing to name a few.

He was a brother in the Masonic Lodge No. 46 out of Trenton, as well as a member of the Suwannee River Shrine Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Buddy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Joyner of Trenton; his children, Julee (Billy) Brideson, Jennifer Joyner, and Brent Joyner all of Trenton; his grandchildren, Taylor, Grady, Gage, and Emma Lee; one great grandson, Cal; his sister, Mary Lee Colson of Tallahassee; his dog Sam and many friends.

A graveside funeral to honor Buddy’s life was held on Monday, November 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Trenton, with Bro. Andy Cook officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

___________________

Genevieve Ethridge Ray

Ms. Genevieve (Ethridge) Ray, 86 of Lake City, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021 at Solaris Nursing and Rehab in Lake City.

She was born on June 17, 1935 in Andrews, SC to Clyde and Myrtle Ethridge. After marriage to her husband, Arthur “Frank” Ray in 1955, the couple moved down to Florida. They spent several years in the Green Cove area before moving to Trenton and finally to Lake City, 10 years ago. She was a faithful housewife who loved quilting, sewing and baking. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. Ms. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank; her parents, Clyde and Myrtle Ethridge and her son in law, Les Walsmith.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Walsmith of Trenton; her son, Arthur “Bud” (Carol) Ray of Lake City; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sisters, Nita McGee and Mary Nelson both of Green Cove Springs; Mardie Hanson of Penney Farms and Gertie Hines of Orange Park; a host of extended family also survive.

A graveside service to honor Ms. Genevieve’s life was held on December 3, 2021 at Gateway Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lake City.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Michael “Randy” Randolph Stevens

Michael “Randy” Randolph Stevens, 55, of Old Town, FL passed away December 2, 2021.

Mr. Stevens was born July 1, 1966 in Clearwater, FL, but had lived in the Dixie County area for over 33 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Stevens had worked at Lancaster Correction Institution, and had been a supervisor at Suwannee Lumber and Cross City Lumber.

Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Tara Stevens; his daughters, Ashley Jones (Travis), Jesse Stevens (Albert Cassidy), Mackaylain Prentice (Tommy Polk), and Taylor Kight; his mother, Cary Stevens; his father, Larry Stevens (Pam); his step brother, Howard Morgan; his step-sister, Marie Stevens; six grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Stevens.

Funeral services for Mr. Stevens will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Cole Downing officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery in Old Town. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 – 8 PM.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.