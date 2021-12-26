Deserving Teachers receive Grants from William T. Carlton Masonic Lodge #46

Share !



Bell Elementary School teachers who received a $150 Grant from the William T. Carlton Lodge were Randi Rhodes who teaches Fifth Grade Science is shown in the middle and Tori Jackson who teaches First Grade is on right. Stephen Solly presented the grants on behalf of the William T. Carlton Masonic Lodge #46 last week.

Stephen Solly also gave two Teacher Grants of $150 each to two Trenton Elementary teachers, from left Casey Benson who teaches Second Grade, and Melinda Robinson who teaches Fifth Grade. The teachers thanked the Masonic Lodge for their grants and they each have plans for their grants.