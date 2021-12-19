Share !



The line of cars was long Saturday morning, December 11th at the Farm Share food distribution. Families from Gilchrist County will have a little nicer Christmas with extra food provided by Florida farmers who participate in the Farm Share program.

A team of volunteers gave out some 10,000 pounds of food between 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday. The food consisted of fresh and canned food. Florida Farm Share works to provided nutritious fresh vegetables and fruits for Florida families in need.

The food distribution was sponsored by Gilchrist Prevention Coalition, Tri-County Community Resource Center, Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office, Central Florida Electric and the Gilchrist County School District who provided the drive-through location at Trenton Elementary School.

Florida Farm Share works with farmers to prevent food waste and address hunger. This was the first Farm Share distribution held in Gilchrist County.

Florida Farm Share brings 10,000 pounds of food to Gilchrist County just in time for Christmas. Robert Wells of the Gilchrist Prevention Coalition Executive Director, reported that they hope to hold two Farm Share Distributions in Gilchrist County next year. “We’re excited to help bring Farm Share to Gilchrist to address food insecurity, which is something many people are really struggling with right now. With the help of partners also invested in lifting up those in need, we plant to make this an annual holiday season event!”

Farm Share is Florida’s homegrown food bank. Founded for and by Floridians, Farm Share has been serving those under food insecurity since 1991 with the simple idea of recovering crops from Florida Farmers that they can not sell. Florida Farm Share is Florida’s largest independent food bank.

If you wish to make a donation to Florida Farm Share you can donate $5 which will produce 45 meals, $10 which will produce 90 meals and $15 will produce 135 meals. Anyone wanting to help Florida families with food insecurities and go to Farm Share.org to make a donation.