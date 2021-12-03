Helping Hands 4-H Visits North Florida Holsteins

Share !



This month, the Helping Hands 4-H group took a trip to North Florida Holsteins. We took part in a guided tour that included seeing the milking station, the barns, and the calf nursery. Each member went home with a jug of milk and Cow Tales candy. Along with the trip this month, 4-H members entered their projects into the North Florida Fair for judging and received the results and ribbons on November 16, 2021. Overall, November has been great so far for the Helping Hands 4-H club!

Sydney Robbins

Reporter