It’s almost time for a Down Home Christmas celebration, in Trenton

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The plans are made for an exciting Down Home Christmas celebration in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 10th. The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting “Down Home Christmas” at the Depot and park area beyond the Depot and down First Street.

The fun night starts at 5:30 p.m. with the First Place Academy High School Choir, followed by First Place Academy Elementary Choir entertaining at the Depot.

At 6:30 p.m. a tree lighting will be held for the 21-foot Christmas Tree in front of the Depot.

The Destin’s Dancers of Bell will be performing at 6:45 p.m.

The Bell High School Band will entertain with great Christmas music at 7:00 p.m., the Bell Band will be followed by the Trenton High School Band at 7:30 p.m., who will spread more Christmas joy with their music.

The event organizers have asked parents to sign their children up early at the Depot at the top of the ramp for a chance to win a great prize. The cut off time to register is 7:00 p.m. Children ages 2-3-4 can register for a bike. Children ages 5 to 10 can register for a bike, scooter, and tablet. Ages 11 to 17 will have a chance to win a bike, hoverboard or a tablet.

Santa will be at the event to hear all the wishes of the good little boys and girls. Santa will be in a tent near the Depot. There will be several photo opportunities for families including photos with the Grinch.

Venders will be selling some great gift items in the park area next to the Depot. There will also be lots of games for the young people including a rain deer toss, and Christmas tree toss. Food venders will have popcorn, cotton candy, and barbecue sandwiches.

Children will enjoy a hay/sleigh ride down the street and the fun ice slide sponsored by the City of Trenton. Trenton FFA members will be on hand to assist the children on the slide again this year.

Events like this are not possible without sponsors and volunteers. The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers of the 2021 Down Home Christmas event.

So, come on out for a Down Home Christmas celebration in downtown Trenton. Bring the entire family for a fun night out on Friday, December 10th, beginning at 5:30.

For more information about this event call 352-658-8036 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and ask for Terri.