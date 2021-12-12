Lady Tigers defeat Lady Bulldogs in District Soccer Match

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers took on the Bell Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, December 2nd for a district match-up. Going into the match, Trenton had a 4-1 season and Bell 0-2. The Trenton girls, a little anxious at the start, defeated the Lady Bulldogs 8-0. Nevaeh Pogue, a Forward, scored 7 of the 8 points and Jessica Alvarado, Mid-fielder, scored 1 point.

The Lady Tiger’s have started the season off strong, so come out and support them at their next home game on Tuesday, December 14th, Senior Night, at 5:00 pm against Dixie. Go Tigers!