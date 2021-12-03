Lady Tigers fall to 2-2, drop tourney game to Creekside on Monday

Share !



The Trenton Tigers stumbled Monday night November 22rd, as they were handed the loss, 57-29 by (7A) Creekside High School Warriors in the Insider Exposure tournament in St. Johns, FL.

The Tigers’ Chloe Wilkerson led the visitors as she shot 11 points, capping an 80% shooting mark from the field. Teammates Bri Becker and Ta‘tyiana Jackson added 8 points each respectively. The Tigers Bri Becker hustled her way to 12 total rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 assists, 5 steals and 14 turnovers in this game. Chloe Wilkerson added 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 8 turnovers for the Tigers. Trenton’s Brianna Karanja a sophomore forward added 2 blocks in this game.

The Lady Tigers were out gunned from the tip-off as the Warriors took a 13-5 first period lead and added 10-6 second period to hold 10-point edge at intermission. In the second half the Warriors shot 34 points and limited the Tigers to 18 to take the 57-29 victory.

The Trenton Tigers will travel to Perry to play Taylor County on Thursday evening. This game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. GO Tigers!