Northern Turnpike Extension meeting to be held at College of Central Florida Dec. 7th

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7th, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the College of Central Florida, Levy Campus at 15390, Chiefland, 32626. This will be an in-person meeting or go virtually via GoToWebinar.

The FDOT and FTE is conducting an Alternative Corridor Evaluation or ACE to evaluate the extension of the Florida Turnpike which ends in Wildwood at this time. The counties that could be effected by this new road are Levy, Marion, Citrus and Sumter.

The project is in Phase 1, the planning phase. The planning phase will include efficient transportation decision making screening, public kickoff meeting, alternative corridor evaluations, existing conditions , preliminary future traffic, corridor analysis, and documentation and recommend alternative corridor for detailed PD&E evaluation.

It will be followed by Phase 2, which is the project development and environment study, then Phase 3, the design, Phase 4, Right of way acquisition and Phase 5, construction of road.

The project schedule began in the Fall of 2021, followed by a public kickoff meeting in Winter of 2021, public information meeting in Summer of 2022, then a Winter 2022 public hearing, followed by a report to the Governor and Legislature in the Winter of 2022. The Project Development and Environment Study will be complete in Spring of 2023.