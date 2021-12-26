Rabies Alert for Portions of Gilchrist and Levy Counties

Share !



Bronson – The Florida Department of Health in Levy and Gilchrist County have issued a rabies alert for portions of both Counties. This is in response to a number of raccoons that have tested positive in the past few weeks in the Trenton, Chiefland and Bronson areas.

All residents and visitors in Levy and Gilchrist County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Levy and Gilchrist County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public, but they should not get a false sense of security to areas that have not been named as under an alert.

This rabies alert is for 60 days. The rabies alert is for the Northeastern portion of Levy County and areas near Trenton and the County line. Includes the cities of Trenton, Chiefland and Bronson. More specifically the area defined below:

Areas east of US Hwy 98 and North of SR 24 northward to the county line and Trenton area. Includes the cities of Chiefland, Trenton and Bronson.

Positive Rabies Locations are as follows:

750 NE 155TH ST Trenton, FL 32693

1805 SW 14TH ST Chiefland, FL 32626

8690 NE 110TH AVE Bronson, FL 32621

770 NW 160TH ST Trenton, FL 32693

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure, will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact animal control at 352-486-5138.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets. Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Levy County at 352-486-5300.

For further information on rabies, go to http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html or call the Florida Department of Health in Levy County at 352-486-5300, or Levy County Animal Control at 352-486-5138.

