Riverside Christian School is runner-up in 8-man State Championship

Share !



The Riverside Christian Wranglers football team finished their first season in 8-Man football as the State Runner-Up Champions with an 8-3 season record. The Shorecrest Prep Chargers defeated the Wranglers 26-16 in the 2021 SSAC 8-Man Championship game on Saturday, November13, 2021.

Riverside Christian won a District Title, finishing undefeated in their District with a 4-0 record. The Wranglers had an outstanding 1st season in 8-Man football making it to state championship in their first season as well, as a State Runner Up finish, added to that. God was at the forefront, followed by the players. All Praise and Glory given to them, Jason Cannon had 120 yards of offense and accounted for 10 of the 16 points that were scored by Riverside. Trevor Valasco had 1 touchdown and 11 tackles on defense. The Riverside Wranglers were unable to overcome the 5 turnovers that occurred throughout this game.

The Riverside Christian School Administration feels like this program and their success was such a Blessing and Honor to be a part of this opportunity. Riverside will be thinking of moving up to 11 man, or remain in 8 man for another season. Time and Prayer will be the deciding factor for the decision, once again. Glory to Christ, and Praise to the players. Congratulations to Riverside Christian Academy for experiencing such a great season!

Riverside Christian School is located at 8149 SW CR 341, Trenton. For more information about the school call 352- 463-1569.

Steven Hall

Riverside Christian School