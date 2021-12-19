Rotary donates to Trenton High School Band

Share !



Joyful Christmas sounds could be heard during the Monday meeting of the Gilchrist County Rotary Club. The music students of Trenton Elementary School, directed by Music Teacher Laura Beard, preformed a large selection of Christmas music during the meeting. Several students were featured including second grader Parker Hicks who played Rudolph on his Ukulele and sang. Gunner Stewart sang Feliz Navidad for the Rotary members.

The students sang or played recorders, piano, and at the end of the program, the third grade played Whacky Bells on their Boomwhackers. All total the concert consisted of 14 songs performed by first through fifth grade students.

This year is Gilchrist native, Laura Beard’s fifth year teaching music within the county. After the performance she explained the different steps a student will progress through in elementary music class. By the time students leave fifth grade they can read music and play an instrument.

Rotarian Dr. John Frazier explained that last year the local Rotary Club donated $3,000 to the Bell High School Band and this year the Trenton High School Band will received the matching grant check of $3000. The Rotary District 6940 matches the funds raised by the Gilchrist County Rotary. Next year Dr. Frazier explained that the music grant will be split between the Bell Elementary and Trenton Elementary music programs.

Michaela Marler, the Trenton High School Band Director, reviewed some of the THS Band’s accomplishments this year. She spoke of her band students joining the Bell High School band this year at the Bell Christmas Parade, marching in the Veteran’s Day parade and other local events they participated in. She reported that her 32 band students have ridden a bus some 24 hours attending games and competitions this year. Marler reported that one of her big goals is growing the size of the band.

She also thanked the community and the Gilchrist County Rotary Club for their support.

Needless to say, it was a lively meeting filled with much Christmas joy.