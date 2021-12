Share !



On Saturday, December 4th, the THS Cheerleaders hosted the Miss THS

Beauty Pageant. The younger ages, baby to little, was in the morning,

then during the afternoon was the Young to Miss categories. Ryan Hausner

was the guest emcee, entertaining the crowd with his dad jokes between

age groups.

Left to right: Teen, Paige Praet; Junior, Gwen Banks; Miss, Nadia Scott and Young, Avery Sache.