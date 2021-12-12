Tiger girls defeat Taylor County Wildcats

Share !



The Trenton girls varsity basketball team took control of this game in the fourth period to outscore the Lady Wildcats 13-6, and the defense limited the host to just 3 field goals to take a 56-50 victory.

Trenton’s Bri Becker was selected as the Tiger’s Player of the Game. The 5’8” senior shooting guard and forward had an outstanding game as she shot 12 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists and had 8 steals for the Lady Tigers in their 56-50 come from behind win over Taylor County on Thursday night. Senior, Jordan Douglas shot 13 points and junior, Chloe Wilkerson shot 6 of 11 field goals for 13 points at 55% from the field.

The Lady Tigers will play Bronson on Thursday with the tip-off time set for 6:30 p.m. Trenton will host Newberry on Friday night with this game set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. GO Tigers!