Trenton boys basketball team tops Williston

The Trenton Varsity Boys basketball team had an outstanding effort when they traveled to and defeated the Williston Red Devils 63-45, Tuesday night. Trenton’s Tyler Perry was select as the Tigers’ Player of the Game as the senior guard shot 24 points, was 10 of 13 shooting Free Throws, shot 88% in 2 pt. baskets and had 1 rebound, 6 assists, 7 steals and 4 turnovers for the Tigers. The Tigers’ Xavier Jones shot 14 points and Mason Smith added 10 points respectively for Trenton.

Trenton will host the Smith Asset Management Classic 2021 Christmas Tournament beginning on Thursday, December 16, with five games beginning at 5:00 p.m. The Trenton Varsity Girls will play Upperman of Tennessee at 8:00 p.m. and the Trenton Varsity boys will play Upperman’s varsity boys at 9:30 p.m. This tournament will continue on Friday with six games beginning at 3:30 p.m. The finals for this Classic will be held on Saturday as games will begin at 12 noon and the championship games are schedule to tip off at 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy competitive, exciting high school basketball and support these kids participating in this program. GO Tigers!

