Trenton boys fall to Trinity Catholic in home opener

Share !



The Trenton Tiger boys varsity basketball team jumped out to a rough season start as they hosted 3A Trinity Catholic losing to the Celtics 67-38.

The Tigers Xavier Jones led the host as he shot 11 points, as teammates Mason Smith and Dax Becker tipped in 6 points each respectively. The Tigers had 7 players which scored in their first game of the 2021-22 regular season. The Tigers collected 25 total rebounds in this game.

The Tigers will host Bronson on Thursday night as this game is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. GO Tigers!