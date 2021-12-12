Trenton FFA Takes on Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention and Expo

Share !



By: Carsen McKenzie

Trenton Sr. FFA

On the early morning of October 25th there was a minivan, five people, and a plethora of luggage sitting at the Gilchrist County Office. With a little faith, and a whole lot of squeezing, everything was placed perfectly and the road trip began.

Aaron Bachle and Caleigh Skipper accompanied three Trenton Sr. FFA members to a week full of learning leadership, gaining tools to help lead their own chapter, and a few lifelong lessons.

Lois Bachle, Carsen McKenzie and Cydney Watkins cherished every moment of their time in Indianapolis. To start the week, they went to the opening ceremony of the convention where the whole FFA Organization took a moment to look back over the past two years and reflect on everything that happened, good and bad. Later in the week, the girls had the privilege of watching former Florida FFA President, Artha Jonassaint deliver her retiring address as a national officer. Not only did the Floridians watch the convention unfold, they also learned about Indiana Agriculture. With a trip to Fair Oaks Farms and Beasley’s Orchard, members and advisors learned about a historic family farm as well as the pork and dairy industry.

All in all, it was a week filled with fun, friends and new memories that’ll last a lifetime. Until next year Indianapolis!