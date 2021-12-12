Trenton Varsity boys basketball team defeat Union County 60-44

Share !



The Trenton Varsity boys basketball team defeated the Fightin’ Tigers of Union County 60-44 Monday night in the Tigers’ Den.

Trenton jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead and the Tigers continued into the second quarter out scoring Lake Butler 21-6 to hold a 34-11 lead at intermission. In the second half the two teams played more evenly as Trenton held a 15-14 edge in the third period. In the final period the Union County Fightin Tigers came roaring back to out score Trenton 19-14, but ran out of time as Trenton took the win 60-44.

Trenton will host Bronson on Thursday night as the Varsity boys will tip-off at 8 p.m. The Tigers will host Newberry on Friday night, as this game will get underway at 8 p.m.. Come out and enjoy high school basketball and support you Trenton Tigers!