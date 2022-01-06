Brandon Davis will be live in Trenton on January 29

Share !



Tennessee native recording artist Brandon Davis will be in Trenton on Saturday, January 29th, for a country music concert.

The event will include a Food Truck Rally, with eight or more food trucks to chose from. There will also be kids games, business specials and free admission to all.

The City of Trenton and the Downtown Redevelopment Committee invite the public to come out and enjoy a night on The Greens at The Old Train Depot in downtown Trenton.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Come out for a fun evening bring a quilt or a lawn chair and enjoy the good music and a fun dinner experience.

Brandon Davis is a 28 year old father of four who lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Brandon Davis’ hits include Step By Step, More Than A Flag, God Made Angles and Hearts Don’t Rust.

He has videos online if you want a sneak peak before the concert.