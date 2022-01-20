Cloud Haley receives Oath of Office and is elected Vice Mayor in Trenton

Share !



The Trenton City Commission held their first meeting of the New Year, Monday night, as City Manager Lyle Wilkerson opened the meeting in the absence of Mayor Lee Deen. Attorney David M. Lang, Jr. explained, the swearing in of Mr. Haley would be held at the beginning of the meeting, and then the Commission could elect a Vice Mayor to conduct the Monday evening meeting. Commissioner Randy Rutter made a motion to elect Commissioner Cloud Haley as the Vice Mayor for the Trenton City Commission. Commissioner Marcia Hellams gave a second to the motion as the board elected Mr. Haley to continue in the position as Vice Mayor.

The Vice Mayor recognized Matthew Rexroat, Chief of Trenton Public Safety to address the Commission, to discuss the Fire Department in the City of Trenton. The Chief explained that he was unable to attend the last meeting due to being on vacation, and when he returned, he learned that the City of Trenton was considering allowing Gilchrist County to take over the operations of Fire Service in the City of Trenton. He explained that he listened to the recording of the meeting and there was a lot of information that was discussed, that was not true, and would not be in the best interest of the City of Trenton to have Gilchrist County operate Fire Service in Trenton.

Chief Rexroat submitted a list of seven topics the City Commission should discuss before a decision is made to turn over fire service to Gilchrist County. 1. Allowing the county to take control of the Fire Department is likely a permanent decision. 2. The Board would lose all control of the fire protection decisions within the City to include taxes. 3. Who can do it cheaper should not be the single factor in the decision. 4. What coverage does the County currently provide vs City? 5. What went wrong with the City’s fire coverage, and can it be corrected? 6. What is an ISO rating and how does it affect our citizens? 7. What certificates are required to be a volunteer vs a career fire fighter?

Chief Rexroat pointed out the City of Trenton and Gilchrist County Fire Rescue is having a Fire Assessment study conducted and it would be in the City of Trenton’s best interest to look closely at this information to answer the points that he made before a decision is reached.

Attorney Lang explained that Gilchrist County could meet with the Trenton Commission to provide fire assessment study information to the Commission in an upcoming meeting. The Commission discussed the information, but no action was taken in this meeting.

Commissioner Haley asked for an updated report on the upcoming Concert and Food Truck Rally which is being planned for The Greens at the Old Train Depot in Trenton on Saturday, January 29 from 5 until 10 p.m. Mayor Deen had not undated the City of Trenton staff on the activities of the events and had not presented a budget to the City Manager involving this event. Vice Mayor Haley explained that he is seeing a lot of activity on social media on this upcoming event.

Mr. Haley asked for an update on the road improvement of SW 9th Avenue in Trenton. City Manager Wilkerson reported that he had met with Attorney Lang and there was no indication that the SW 9th Avenue belonged to the City of Trenton. Mr. Lang pointed out that 30 foot right of way for this road came from the joint property owners along this roadway. He added, there was no record that indicated the right of way was ever recorded, so the property still belongs to the individual property owners.

The Commission determined the right of way belongs to the property owners, so they can improve the road if they so choose. The Commission took no action on this issue.