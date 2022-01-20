January 13, 2022 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DP-0014

IN THE INTEREST OF:

A., K. (F) DOB: 4/22/2018 ___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: Seth Adams

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: K.A., born on 4/22/18. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 9:50 a.m., before the Honorable Katherine Floyd, General Magistrate, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, for and ADVISORY HEARING.

****FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED HERETO.****

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, on this 14th day of December 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: T. Haile

Deputy Clerk

Special Accommodations. Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021 and January 6 and 13, 2022

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 307.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 123 RIVERWALK OF FANNING SPRINGS PHASE 2 61/485 143/481 157/324 198/565 230/356 230/358 246/346 249/475 2001/1727 2002/1585 2002/2673 2002/3480 2002/3776 2005/2652 2006/1262 2006/3807 2006/8385 2010/1031 201421003378

Assessed to: OSARB INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of February, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 30, 2021 and

January 6, 13, 20, 2022

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-CA-000026

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF FREDRICK W. RATHS, et al.,

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

The Unknown Personal Representative of the Estate of Fredrick W. Raths

416 SE 2nd Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Unknown Heir, Beneficiary and Devisee 1 of the Estate of Fredrick W. Raths, Deceased

416 SE 2nd Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Unknown Heir, Beneficiary and Devisee 2 of the Estate of Fredrick W. Raths, Deceased

416 SE 2nd Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Jason Raths

416 SE 2nd Avenue

Trenton, FL 32963

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Begin at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 15 East, thence run South 551 feet along the West line of the said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence run East 134 feet along the South right of way line of Briar Street to the Point of Beginning; thence run South 100 feet; thence run East 52 feet; thence run North 100 feet; thence run West 52 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Anthony R. Smith, Esquire, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 1201 S. Orlando Ave, Suite 430, Winter Park, FL 32789, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; or a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of said Court at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 28th day of December, 2022.

Todd Newton

as Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: JA Parrish

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish January 6 and 13, 2022

_________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 583.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 47 TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY 75/374-384 117/379-391 124/678-679 224/534 226/303

Assessed to: JOHN E HARLLEE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of February, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish January 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

Case No: 20000032CAAXMX

CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARY ALICE MCDAVID; et al.,

Defendants.

_______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 16, 2020 and entered in Case No. 20000032CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5, is the Plaintiff and MARY ALICE MCDAVID is a Defendant, I, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on February 14, 2022 Online at https://gilchrist.realforeclose.com on the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

TRACT SIXTEEN (16), ROLLING OAKS, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 79-84, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AND INCLUDING MOBILE HOME: 1988 PINE, VEHICLE I.D. # LHMLP28242213326 A, TITLE# 0046666006, DECAL # R0387714 AND VEHICLE I.D. # LHMLP28242213326 B, TITLE# 0046665991, DECAL # R0387713.

More Commonly Known as: 6429 SE 57TH CT, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

DATED in Gilchrist, Florida this, 5th day of January, 2022.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Parrish

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Publish January 13 and 20, 2022

___________________

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY WILL BE ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTIES BY 2:00 P.M THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022, IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

1) SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

2) ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

3) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

4) IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY, THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE NEXT SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS.

ALL PROPERTIES SOLD “AS IS.” BIDDERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING THEIR OWN RESEARCH AS TO THE PROPERTY BEING SOLD, LOCATION OR CONDITION, THE CONDITIONS OF ANY STRUCTURES OR FIXTURES THEREON, IT’S MARKETABILITY, POTENTIAL USES ZONING ISSUES, OR WHETHER ANY OTHER POTENTIAL LIENS OR OTHER DEFECTS IN TITLE MAY EXIST. THE CLERK WILL NOT MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTEES TO BIDDERS REGARDING THE MARKETABILITY OF TITLE TO PROPERTIES OFFERED.

FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO THE SALE DATE.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court and Comptroller Gilchrist County, Florida

Properties Offered for Sealed Bids

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, LOCATION ADDRESS, ACREAGE and FILE #:

09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.04 ACRES #13-TD-69

09-07-15-0077-0000-0050 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.03 ACRES

#16-TD-42

09-07-15-0077-0000-0320 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-40

09-07-15-0077-0000-0340 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.01 ACRES #13-TD-71

09-07-15-0077-0000-0470 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-41

09-07-15-0077-0000-0620 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #18-TD-08

09-07-15-0077-0000-0630 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-46

09-07-15-0077-0000-0640 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-47

09-07-15-0077-0000-0770 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #18-TD-09

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.33 ACRES #12-TD-30

09-07-15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #13-TD-73

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #12-TD-29

09-07-15-0077-0000-1040 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-43

09-07-15-0077-0000-1070 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.01 ACRES #16-TD-52

09-07-15-0077-0000-1280 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #12-TD-52

14-10-16-0553-0010-0010 SE 80 LN/SE 71 CT TRENTON 0.22 ACRES #16-TD-65

14-10-16-0554-0011-0090 SE 71 CT TRENTON 0.42 ACRES #18-TD-13

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT TRENTON 0.22 ACRES #12-TD-14

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80 CT TRENTON 0.11 ACRES #10-TD-37

18-10-14-0026-0013-0230 SW 80 CT TRENTON 0.11 ACRES #16-TD-32

18-10-14-0027-0018-0020 SW 83 AVE/SW 88 PL TRENTON 0.24 ACRES #18-TD-06

18-10-14-0027-0019-0020 SW 88 PL/SW 82 TERR TRENTON 0.18 ACRES #18-TD-07

18-10-14-0027-0025-0130 SW 83 CT TRENTON 0.06 ACRES #16-TD-35

25-08-14-0119-0001-0020 3539 DURDEN AVE BELL 0.43 ACRES

#15-TD-09

27-09-16-0000-0005-0012 SE CR 337 TRENTON 1.14 ACRES #16-TD-53

DATED this 20th day of December, 2021.

Todd Newton

CLERK TO THE BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Publish January 13, 20, 27, 2022

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Commissioner Reports

11. Old Business

12. New Business

13. Public Participation

14. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

WILLIAM M. MARTIN, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish January 13, 2022