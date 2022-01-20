January 13, 2022 Obituaries

Share !



Melvin Chesnut

Melvin R, “Ronnie” Chesnut, 79, of Cross City, Florida, passed away January 8, 2022.

Mr. Chesnut was born April 9, 1942 in Morton, Mississippi to the late Ray and Janice (Morehead) Chesnut. He was of the Baptist faith; was a veteran in the United States Air Force and retired from the Department of Corrections. Mr. Chesnut enjoyed fishing, reading Westerns, and watching college football.

Mr. Chesnut is survived by his wife, Cindy Chesnut of Cross City; daughters, Shelly (Ricky) Cannon, Janice Chesnut, Amber (Scott) Crews; grandchildren, Matt Beckham, Cole Beckham, Steven (Leslie) Osteen, Ashley (KC) Johns, Shelby (Anthony) Anderson, Carson Crews and Kinady Crews; great grandchildren, Shyanne Johns, Kylie Anderson and AJ Anderson; and his sister, Signa (Jerry) Miles.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Connie Thurmond, and his granddaughter, Little Rikki Cannon.

Funeral Services for Mr. Chesnut will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel with Rev. Larry Knight and Mr. Charlie Chaulk officiating. Burial will follow at Cross City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Polly Virginia Glisson

Polly Virginia Glisson, 88, of Cross City, Florida passed away January 6, 2022.

Mrs. Glisson was born March 12, 1933 to the late Jenkins and Mamie Stewart. She retired from the Dixie County School Board after many years as a bookkeeper. She liked scalloping, working in her yard and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Glisson is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Lytle (Robert); her granddaughters, Libby Howard (Ray) and Stacey Poole (Clifton); her great-grandchildren, Kelton Howard, Kassidy Howard, Caden Poole and Sophey Wood; her brothers, CM Stewart and Thomas Stewart; her sisters, Coradean Cagle, Jay Folsom, Tereasa Stewart and Lenora Stewart; other extended family members, friends and a longtime caregiver who became family, Dorothy McCann. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Thomas Raymond Glisson.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Glisson were held January 10, 2022 at the Old McCrabb Cemetery in Old Town, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.

Jacob Alan Hobbs

Jacob Alan Hobbs, age 41, of Bell, FL passed away on December 29, 2021 at the UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Jacob was born on September 1, 1980 in New Port Richey, FL to Jimmy and Candace (Hogan) Hobbs. As a child, he moved to Chiefland where he attended school and lived there until moving to Bell in 2011. Jacob worked as a manager at McDonald’s until his muscular dystrophy forced him to retire in 2018. He loved technology and enjoyed computers and playing video games. Above all, he was a family man. Jacob loved spending time with his wife and kids, especially going to the movies. He was a member of Redemption Church in Bell.

Jacob is survived by his wife, Melissa Hobbs of Bell; his children, Noah, Caleb, Evan and Lily Hobbs all of Bell; his parents, Jimmy and Candace Hobbs of Chiefland; brother, Justin (Ashley) Hobbs of Tennessee; father and mother-in-law, Guy and Denise Waddell of Bell; brother and sister-in-laws, Steven Waddell and Elizabeth Ramey both of Bell and Mathew (Tabby) Waddell of Chiefland; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

James “Jimmy”

Ralph Hodge

Mr. James “Jimmy” Ralph Hodge, age 85, passed away at Haven Hospice in Orange Park on December 29, 2021. He was born July 24, 1936, in Chiefland, FL to the late Bryan and Sadie Hodge.

Jimmy worked for General Electric as a maintenance/machinist for 20 years then for Energizer for another 10 years before retirement. He was a faithful member of Newberry Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon. He was an avid farmer and gardener who in his early years, enjoyed golfing and fishing. Jimmy was also a dedicated family man who loved them more than anything.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy Hodge; his sons, Jerry and Jim Hodge; grandson, Wayne Hodge; and step-son, Marlon Thornton.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 10 years, Marie Thornton Hodge of Starke; his son Jason (Tonia) Hodge of Newberry; granddaughters, Cassidy (Justin) Terry and Morgan Hodge; great-grandchildren, Riley, Kearsten, and Emily Hodge; siblings, Wilson (Judy) Hodge and Sherry (Earl) Cannon both of Gainesville; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hodge; step-children, Cynthia (Dan) Dowdy of Lynchburg, VA, Donna (Bob) Milner of Starke, and Shane (Thressa) Thornton of Brooker; step-grandchildren, Micah, Wendy, Matthew, Daniel, Macy, Heather, Waylon, Joshua, and Amber; step-great-grandchildren, Kyler, Michael, Brooklyn, Caden, Dylan, Julianna, Lindsey, Brylin, Brinley, Eric Jr., Dex, Lily, Stella, River, Holt, and Hannah; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A service to honor Jimmy was held on January 3, 2022 at Archer-Milton Funeral Home in Lake Butler. He was laid to rest at Newberry Cemetery immediately following the service. Pastors Tim Spivey and Jess Carter officiated the services.

Deanna “Dee”

Rose Mercurio

Deanna “Dee” Rose Mercurio, of Trenton, was called home on December 30, 2021.

She was born on September 26, 1937, in Santa Ana, California, to Frank J. Mercurio and Norah Marie LaRose Mercurio.

Dee was in the grocery business all her life until retirement. She was a 4-H Equestrian leader in Oregon. She loved spending time with family, doing crafts and ceramics and she loved animals.

Dee is preceded in death by both parents and sisters, Carla Ann Mitchell and Lana Louis Trujillo.

Her surviving family is her brother, James V. (Judy) Mercurio; sister, Sharon (Art) Romero; children, Ronald E. (Wendy) Holmes of Jefferson, OR, Vicki L. (Tommy) Fletcher of Trenton, FL, David L. Holmes of Sacramento, CA, John L. Martin of ID; grandchildren, Michael A.E. Martin, Cody L. Martin, Robert Martin, Michael L. Martin; great-grandchildren, Skyler Martin, Kylie Martin, Cameron Martin, Chastin Martin, Chaden Martin and Aria Martin.

Dee is leaving behind her beloved dog, Lacy.

No services are planned. Arrangements are by Crevasse in Gainesville.

Thank You from the Cathy Browning Family

The family of Cathy Browning would like to say thank you, for all the food, visits, flowers, phone calls and prayers. You all make us thankful to live in this loving community.

Harry, Ruby, TJ, Kerri and the boys.

Thank You from the

Hicks and Law Families

Dear Friends,

The past two weeks have been the hardest days we have faced in our lives. There are simply no words that could possibly begin to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support this community has shown our family during our recent loss. Ronnie, Shelly, Parker and Jaylyn meant so very much to everyone in our family and we know they were very important to this community also. Losing them has left a deep hole in the hearts of many, which will certainly take time to heal.

It would be impossible for us to individually thank everyone for the many things that the community has done for our family. We appreciate the calls, texts, personal visits and cards we have received. Thank you to everyone that prepared and brought food every night. Thank you for the many flowers that were sent to the service. Thank you for the donations that have been made on their behalf to the Ebenezer Baptist Church Building fund. And finally, thank you all for sharing your many wonderful memories of them with all of us. We will miss them dearly, but we cling to the promise of God that we will see them all again one day.

Sincerely with love,

The Hicks and Law Families

