January 20, 2022 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-CC-000013

CHRISTINE S. HARDEE, Plaintiff,

v.

STEVE M. HOLMES; NANCY HOLMES A/K/A NANCY KLEIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEVE M. HOLMES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NANCY HOLMES A/K/A NANCY KLEIN; ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF STEVE M. HOLMES, DECEASED; ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF NANCY HOLMES A/K/A NANCY KLEIN, DECEASED;

Defendants.

_____________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF STEVE M. HOLMES, DECEASED

10 Iowa St.,

Coram, NY 11727

If alive, and if dead, all parties claiming interest by, through, under or against ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF STEVE M. HOLMES, DECEASED, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Verified Complaint for Foreclosure of Mortgage has been filed with the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida and the Verified Complaint for Foreclosure of Mortgage has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on CHRISTINE S. HARDEE c/o Natasha Allen, Esq., 8650 NW 172nd Lane, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 within 30 days from the date of the first publication of this notice and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on January 11, 2022

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County

Clerk of Court

By JA Parrish

Deputy Clerk

cc: legalassistant@allenlawinfo.com

Publish in Gilchrist County Journal to bill Natasha Allen, Esq., 8650 NW 172nd Lane, Fanning Springs, FL 32693

A copy of this Notice of Action and Verified Complaint for Foreclosure of Mortgage were sent to the defendants and addresses named above.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of Court at 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; Telephone: 352-463-3170 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.

Publish January 20 and 27, 2022

_________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 307.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 123 RIVERWALK OF FANNING SPRINGS PHASE 2 61/485 143/481 157/324 198/565 230/356 230/358 246/346 249/475 2001/1727 2002/1585 2002/2673 2002/3480 2002/3776 2005/2652 2006/1262 2006/3807 2006/8385 2010/1031 201421003378

Assessed to: OSARB INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of February, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 30, 2021 and

January 6, 13, 20, 2022

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 583.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 47 TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY 75/374-384 117/379-391 124/678-679 224/534 226/303

Assessed to: JOHN E HARLLEE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of February, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish January 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

Case No: 20000032CAAXMX

CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARY ALICE MCDAVID; et al.,

Defendants.

_______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 16, 2020 and entered in Case No. 20000032CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5, is the Plaintiff and MARY ALICE MCDAVID is a Defendant, I, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on February 14, 2022 Online at https://gilchrist.realforeclose.com on the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

TRACT SIXTEEN (16), ROLLING OAKS, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 79-84, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AND INCLUDING MOBILE HOME: 1988 PINE, VEHICLE I.D. # LHMLP28242213326 A, TITLE# 0046666006, DECAL # R0387714 AND VEHICLE I.D. # LHMLP28242213326 B, TITLE# 0046665991, DECAL # R0387713.

More Commonly Known as: 6429 SE 57TH CT, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

DATED in Gilchrist, Florida this, 5th day of January, 2022.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Parrish

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Publish January 13 and 20, 2022

___________________

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY WILL BE ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTIES BY 2:00 P.M THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022, IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

1) SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

2) ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

3) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

4) IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY, THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE NEXT SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS.

ALL PROPERTIES SOLD “AS IS.” BIDDERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING THEIR OWN RESEARCH AS TO THE PROPERTY BEING SOLD, LOCATION OR CONDITION, THE CONDITIONS OF ANY STRUCTURES OR FIXTURES THEREON, IT’S MARKETABILITY, POTENTIAL USES ZONING ISSUES, OR WHETHER ANY OTHER POTENTIAL LIENS OR OTHER DEFECTS IN TITLE MAY EXIST. THE CLERK WILL NOT MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTEES TO BIDDERS REGARDING THE MARKETABILITY OF TITLE TO PROPERTIES OFFERED.

FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO THE SALE DATE.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court and Comptroller Gilchrist County, Florida

Properties Offered for Sealed Bids

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, LOCATION ADDRESS, ACREAGE and FILE #:

09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.04 ACRES #13-TD-69

09-07-15-0077-0000-0050 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.03 ACRES

#16-TD-42

09-07-15-0077-0000-0320 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-40

09-07-15-0077-0000-0340 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.01 ACRES #13-TD-71

09-07-15-0077-0000-0470 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-41

09-07-15-0077-0000-0620 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #18-TD-08

09-07-15-0077-0000-0630 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-46

09-07-15-0077-0000-0640 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-47

09-07-15-0077-0000-0770 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #18-TD-09

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.33 ACRES #12-TD-30

09-07-15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #13-TD-73

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #12-TD-29

09-07-15-0077-0000-1040 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #16-TD-43

09-07-15-0077-0000-1070 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.01 ACRES #16-TD-52

09-07-15-0077-0000-1280 OFF NW CR 138 BRANFORD 1.02 ACRES #12-TD-52

14-10-16-0553-0010-0010 SE 80 LN/SE 71 CT TRENTON 0.22 ACRES #16-TD-65

14-10-16-0554-0011-0090 SE 71 CT TRENTON 0.42 ACRES #18-TD-13

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT TRENTON 0.22 ACRES #12-TD-14

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80 CT TRENTON 0.11 ACRES #10-TD-37

18-10-14-0026-0013-0230 SW 80 CT TRENTON 0.11 ACRES #16-TD-32

18-10-14-0027-0018-0020 SW 83 AVE/SW 88 PL TRENTON 0.24 ACRES #18-TD-06

18-10-14-0027-0019-0020 SW 88 PL/SW 82 TERR TRENTON 0.18 ACRES #18-TD-07

18-10-14-0027-0025-0130 SW 83 CT TRENTON 0.06 ACRES #16-TD-35

25-08-14-0119-0001-0020 3539 DURDEN AVE BELL 0.43 ACRES

#15-TD-09

27-09-16-0000-0005-0012 SE CR 337 TRENTON 1.14 ACRES #16-TD-53

DATED this 20th day of December, 2021.

Todd Newton

CLERK TO THE BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Publish January 13, 20, 27, 2022

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, acting also as the Community Redevelopment Agency, will meet in Regular Session Monday, January 24, 2022, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call To Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

January 10, 2022

E. Discussion Items

1. Impact Fees

2. Concert/Food Truck Rally

3. Christmas Lights

F. Action Items

1. Hall of Fame Nominees

2. Disposal of Tar Tanks

3. Downtown Paving Project

4. Proposed Future Paving

Project

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decided to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record included the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

PUBLISH: January 20, 2022 Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish January 20, 2022

_______________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS LIFT STATION #1 REHABILITATION

The City of Trenton, Florida is requesting proposals for Lift Station #1 Rehabilitation. Contact Clay Harris at 352-221-4504, or City Hall at 352-463-4000 for the SCOPE OF WORK.

Publish January 20, 2022

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MICHAEL LOUIS HARDIN, owner, the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HIGH QUALITY HOMES located at 3287 NE CAITLIN LANE, BELL, FL 32619 in the County of Gilchrist, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 20th day of January 2022.

Signed: Michael Louis Hardin, Owner

Publish January 20, 2022

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan Review in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on February 7, 2022 at 4:20 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2022-01

A request by Ozie Parrish, as applicant, and Tommy Parrish and Michelle M. Parrish, husband and wife, as owner, for Site and Development Plan approval to allow a home occupation for gunsmithing and legal firearm sales in an Agriculture (A-2) and Agriculture (A-5) split land use category located on approximately 24.67 acres, more or less, at location described as 5252 SE 76th Trail, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-16-0000-0004-0000. The property is described by a lengthy metes and bounds legal description and is located in Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish January 20, 2022

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2021-CA-000051

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DALE C. TARPENNING, DECEASED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DALE C. TARPENNING, DECEASED

whose residence is unknown and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclosure a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 1, BLOCK 18, OF REPLAT OF PIEDMONT CO. SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 14

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before February 18, 2022/(30 days from Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at County, Florida, this 13th day of January, 2022.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By JA Parrish

As Deputy Clerk

Publish January 20 and 27, 2022

_________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicles - VIN: 2GCEC19V3Y1227457, Year: 2000, Make: CHEV, Model: Silverado 1500*. Trim: LS* and VIN: 1FTYR10C7YPB22429, Year: 2000, Make: FORD, Model: Ranger*, will be sold at Public Auction January 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., Office: (352) 493-1818; Fax: (352) 260-0850; Cell: (352) 672-8486.

Publish January 20, 2022

__________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bryant Frye, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Trenton High School Alumni Association, a Non-Profit Organization, located at 1013 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 in the County of Gilchrist, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 20th day of January 2022.

Publish January 20, 2022

_______________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on February 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. This ordinance was previously noticed for enactment on January 4, 2022. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-0002

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 91-06, AS AMENDED, RELATING TO AN AMENDMENT TO THE TEXT OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, CPA 21-01, BY THE CITY COUNCIL, UNDER THE REGULAR AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3248, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR ADDING A PROPERTY RIGHTS ELEMENT TO THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN PER SECTION 163.3161(10), FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED AND SECTION 187.101(3), FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Publish January 20, 2022

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on February 7, 2022 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2022-01

A request by Ozie Parrish, as applicant, and Tommy Parrish and Michelle M. Parrish, husband and wife, as owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit to allow a home occupation for gunsmithing and legal firearm sales in an Agriculture (A-2) and Agriculture (A-5) split land use category located on approximately 24.67 acres, more or less, at location described as 5252 SE 76th Trail, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-16-0000-0004-0000. The property is described by a lengthy metes and bounds legal description and is located in Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish January 20, 2022