January 20, 2022 Obituaries

Ashley Marie Phelps

Ashley (Ashleylove) Marie Phelps, 32 of Ocala, FL passed away on her birthday, January 1, 2022 in Ocala, FL.

Ashleylove was born in Hollywood, FL to Theresa Lynn Grieves and Scott Allen Taylor on January 1, 1990.

She went to Bell High School, becoming homecoming queen, class president, a cheerleader and graduated in 2008. Ashley went on to earn her firefighter degree at Florida State Fire College after attending St. Leo College.

She became the most amazing and loving mother and wife to her family for over ten years. Her gifts, talents, and creativity were never ending. Her singing voice touched everyone’s heart that was blessed to hear her. She brought life to each canvas she painted on. She loved all of life. She would say she didn’t have a green thumb, but loved working in her flower garden and working with plants. She was also a huge animal lover, bringing to our family, cats, dogs, bearded dragons and more if she was able. She took amazing photos, dabbling in photography, but also in front of the camera was what pure beauty and legends were made of. Those that got to experience holidays or even just cookouts knew what an amazing cook she was. Everything she touched blossomed into life and love. But her biggest gift was her heart that she gave to us all. Lighting up our souls with hers, no matter if it was needed or not. Her smile lit up the room and our lives. Her love was the purest and most genuine, being there for anyone that needed it.

Ashleylove is survived by her husband, Adam Phelps of Ocala, FL; three amazingly beautiful sons, Connor Maddox Phelps, 9, Chandler Maddon Phelps, 7, Christian Maverick Phelps, 3; her mother and stepdad, Theresa and Eddie Grieves; her sisters, Stephanie Grieves Dickerson, Brittany Grieves Brady, Breann Grieves Holcombe, Kerrisa Gayle Grieves; as well as her grandmother, Brenda Gayle Taylor. She is preceded by her father, Scott Allen Taylor and grandmother, Barbara Jean Taylor.

Funeral services were held at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel on January 12, 2022. Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations handled the funeral arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Mental Health America. The Phelps family wishes to extend our gratitude to that foundation.

Where services come and go, Ashleylove’s soul and flame will live on forever through the love and memories she gave. She touched and blessed each and every one of us. To us, she always had her wings. She earned them by the life she blessed us with. Now she flies in the heavens, keeping her love and soul within all of us.