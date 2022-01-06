January 6, 2022 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DP-0014

IN THE INTEREST OF:

A., K. (F) DOB: 4/22/2018 ___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: Seth Adams

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: K.A., born on 4/22/18. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 9:50 a.m., before the Honorable Katherine Floyd, General Magistrate, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, for and ADVISORY HEARING.

****FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED HERETO.****

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, on this 14th day of December 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: T. Haile

Deputy Clerk

Special Accommodations. Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

Publish December 23 and 30, 2021 and January 6 and 13, 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 307.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 123 RIVERWALK OF FANNING SPRINGS PHASE 2 61/485 143/481 157/324 198/565 230/356 230/358 246/346 249/475 2001/1727 2002/1585 2002/2673 2002/3480 2002/3776 2005/2652 2006/1262 2006/3807 2006/8385 2010/1031 201421003378

Assessed to: OSARB INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of February, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 30, 2021 and

January 6, 13, 20, 2022

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, a 2011 CHEVY IMPALA, VIN# 2G1WB5EK2B1146167, will be sold at Public Auction on FEBRUARY 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Publish January 6, 2022

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, a 2011 BASH MC, VIN# LHJTLBBN2EB920118; 2001 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE, VIN# JA3AY26C11U011849; 1998 HONDA ACCORD, VIN# 1HGCG5645WA117495; will be sold at Public Auction on JANUARY 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Publish January 6, 2022

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of INKED BEAUTY BY JO, located at 2719 NW 20th Street, Bell, FL 32619-3105, in the County of Gilchrist, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Bell, Florida, this 3rd day of January, 2022.

Publish January 6, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-CC-13

CHRISTINE S. HARDEE, Plaintiff,

v.

STEVE M. HOLMES; NANCY HOLMES A/K/A NANCY KLEIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEVE M. HOLMES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NANCY HOLMES A/K/A NANCY KLEIN; ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF STEVE M. HOLMES, DECEASED; ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF NANCY HOLMES A/K/A NANCY KLEIN, DECEASED;

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF STEVE M. HOLMES, DECEASED

10 Iowa St.,

Coram, NY 11727

If alive, and if dead, all parties claiming interest by, through, under or against ANY AND ALL BENEFICIARIES, HEIRS, OR SUCCESSORS TO THE ESTATE OF STEVE M. HOLMES, DECEASED, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Verified Complaint for Foreclosure of Mortgage has been filed with the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida and the Verified Complaint for Foreclosure of Mortgage has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on CHRISTINE S. HARDEE c/o Natasha Allen, Esq., 8650 NW 172nd Lane, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 within 30 days from the date of the first publication of this notice and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on August 31, 2021

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County

Clerk of Court

By JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

A copy of this Notice of Action and Verified Complaint for Foreclosure of Mortgage were sent to the defendants and addresses named above.

A copy of this Notice of Action and Verified Complaint for Foreclosure of Mortgage were sent to the defendants and addresses named above.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of Court at 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; Telephone: 352-463-3170 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.

Publish January 6 and 13, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-CA-000026

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF FREDRICK W. RATHS, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

The Unknown Personal Representative of the Estate of Fredrick W. Raths

416 SE 2nd Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Unknown Heir, Beneficiary and Devisee 1 of the Estate of Fredrick W. Raths, Deceased

416 SE 2nd Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Unknown Heir, Beneficiary and Devisee 2 of the Estate of Fredrick W. Raths, Deceased

416 SE 2nd Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Jason Raths

416 SE 2nd Avenue

Trenton, FL 32963

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Begin at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 15 East, thence run South 551 feet along the West line of the said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence run East 134 feet along the South right of way line of Briar Street to the Point of Beginning; thence run South 100 feet; thence run East 52 feet; thence run North 100 feet; thence run West 52 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Anthony R. Smith, Esquire, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 1201 S. Orlando Ave, Suite 430, Winter Park, FL 32789, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; or a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of said Court at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 28th day of December, 2022.

Todd Newton

as Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: JA Parrish

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish January 6 and 13, 2022

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 8, 2021:

Simpson Jr. Farms, LLC, 6400 SW CR 341, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to for a new Water Use Permit application #241557-1, authorizing maximum average daily withdrawals of 0.0284 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Section 27, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish January 6, 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 583.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 47 TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY 75/374-384 117/379-391 124/678-679 224/534 226/303

Assessed to: JOHN E HARLLEE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of February, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish January 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, January 10, 2022, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

December 27, 2021

2. November Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Discussion Items

1. Fire Department

2. Concert/Food Truck Rally

3. SW 9th Avenue

F. Action Items

1. Disposal of Tar Tanks

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish: January 6, 2022

