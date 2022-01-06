January 6, 2022 Obituaries

Share !



Richard Patrick “Pat” Gooding

Richard Patrick “Pat” Gooding, age 84, passed away to his heavenly reward on December 20, 2021.

Born in Winter Garden, FL on May 10, 1937 to Richard E. and Nancy Waldrop Gooding, Mr. Pat, as he was affectionally known, served the citizens of Dixie County through his ministry at the Richard P. Gooding Funeral Home for 50 years as a 3rd generation funeral director, where he also ran the county ambulance service for many years. He was also the owner, operator of Gooding’s Medicar, a non-emergency medical transportation company and Wellness Medical Equipment, a supplier of durable medical equipment. After retiring from the funeral home, he started and operated Pat Gooding Vending, which served the north central Florida area with snacks and drinks and other vending products. Mr. Pat was formerly a 3rd generation member and past president of the Dixie County Rotary Club. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City where he was a Deacon, and at one time, a Sunday school teacher.

Mr. Pat, in his earlier years, was a private pilot and enjoyed flying every chance he got. He also enjoyed traveling, quail hunting and frog gigging.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Carol Gooding; son, Richard C. “Rick” Gooding (Janet) of Cross City; daughters, Donna Lynn Feaster (Ted) of Ocala and Karen Leigh Herring (Danny) of Old Town; brother, Michael Gooding of Richmond, VA; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City on December 27, 2021 with Pastor Mike Brown and Pastor Joe Brooks officiating. Interment followed at the Cross City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Hicks Family

On December 30th, God took home the Hicks family, Ronnie (36), Shelly (32), Parker (8), and Jaylyn (5) in a tragic accident. This loving family’s journey began on August 11, 2007 on the front porch of their home, as Ronnie and Shelly said, “I Do”. With both being from Gilchrist County, they decided to start their careers locally, opening Hicks Asphalt Paving and Concrete in 2007. In 2013, the couple welcomed their son, Parker Allen. Parker enjoyed playing his ukulele and racing go karts with dad. In 2014, Shelly graduated from the University of Florida with her Doctorate in Nursing Practice and had a very successful career. In 2016, they welcomed their daughter, Jaylyn Kate. She would light up the room with her singing and dancing. As a family, they loved any outdoor activity, just as long as they were all together, but most importantly, they loved serving the Lord. The Hicks’ were members of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

They are survived by their parents, Donnie (Poppy) and Tammi (Mim) Hicks and Travis (Popeye) and Carmen (Nana) Law, all of Trenton; siblings, Summer (Jeff) Butler and Sarah (Ashley) Law; grandmothers, Meme, Nannie, Granny and Grandma; a host of extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor the family will be held on Thursday, January 6th at 11:00 am at the Trenton High School Auditorium. The family will receive friends for a brief visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the auditorium. The family will be laid to rest at Bethel Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton. 352-463-8888. www.WatsonMilton.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund in the Hick’s honor.

Rev. Don Lunsford

Rev. Donald E. Lunsford was born January 4, 1955, in Opp, Alabama and passed from death to eternal life on December 27, 2021. Mr. Lunsford is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 45 years, Jerri, as well as his son, Matthew (La’el) Lunsford and daughter Bethany (Ryan) Smith, along with his first grandchild, expected to be born June 2022.

Mr. Lunsford also leaves two brothers, Joe (Faye) Lunsford, and Ron (Nelda) Lunsford, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large spiritual family and good friends.

Rev. Lunsford was a licensed minister with the Peninsular Florida Assemblies of God and served churches in Inverness (FL) and Trenton (FL), before coming to serve as pastor of Family Bible Chapel in Chiefland (FL). He had a passion for all things music and led many choirs, chorales and directed numerous church musicals. Pastor Don was an outstanding puppeteer and children’s ministry specialist. He was exceptionally creative and witty. He loved to make people laugh and brought joy to many hearts through the gospel message and anecdotal stories. Don was a devoted husband and dedicated father who loved anyone and everyone. He often carried his “God money” which was used to bless people in need, as he felt led. Through many trials and difficulties, he continued to laugh and smile and caused others to do the same. A man who never met a stranger,

Don Lunsford is celebrating a new life with Jesus!

A memorial service was held at CLF Church in Newberry, FL on Tuesday, January 4th at 3 PM.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to CLF Church Missions Fund, P O Box 1607, Newberry, FL 32669 or online at clfnewberry.org.

David Ryan Richard

Mr. David Ryan Richard, 39, of Trenton, FL passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2021, at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville.

David was born on August 12, 1982 and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-County area. He attended Chiefland High School, where he was on the basketball team and graduated in 2000. After graduation, David attended Sante Fe College where he obtained a degree in Computer Science. Computers and gaming were his passion and he was very skilled at it.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David L. and Margaret L. Richard. David is survived by his mother, Debra Richard of Trenton; his uncle, David W. Richard of Delaware; his great aunt, Marion Blanton of Winter Garden and his beloved pets.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton-Funeral Home, Trenton, FL.

Docia Elvira Westbury

Docia Elvira Westbury, 97 of Chiefland, FL passed away December 11, 2021.

She was born January 13, 1924 in Fort Ogden, FL to William and Docia Futch Waterson. She moved to Chiefland in 1976 from Gainesville, FL. Elvira was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland; worked in accounting for many years and in her spare time, she enjoyed fishing.

She is survived by her son, William Arthur Westbury of Taos, New Mexico; two daughters, Marcia Pollock of Chiefland and Nancy Westbury of Flloyd, VA; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Olin Westbury and daughter, Mary Ann Westbury.

Funeral services for Elvira were held on December 19, 2021 at the Hardeetown Methodist Cemetery in Chiefland with Pastor George Blythe officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Elvira Westbury to Haven Hospice Tri County Care Center, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Johnnie Quentin Woodby

Johnnie Quentin Woodby, 81, of Chiefland, FL passed away December 25, 2021.

Johnnie was born May 4, 1940 in Quincy, Michigan to Richard and Dora (Hand) Woodby.

He was a member of the Manatee Springs Church of Christ. He was an electrician and worked throughout Florida at many power plants. Johnnie was a member of the IBEW Local 915 in Tampa, FL and retired in 2005. He was a 1959 graduate of Fort Meyers Senior High School and married Myra Ellen Stancel on December 31, 1961 in Tice, FL. He enjoyed spending time with his family and great friends, including, life-long friend, Larry Failor; he also enjoyed cars and motorcycles.

Johnnie is survived by his two children, Robin (James W.) Armstrong and John R. (Christina) Woodby; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer (Yunior) Echevarria, Gavin (Jontell) Woodby, Hayley (Shane) Ludington, Ian Woodby and Kaleb Woodby; 2 great-grandchildren, Makayla and Maya; sister, Diane (Fred) Seyez; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Ellen Woodby and brother, Harold Woodby.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Interment will take place at a later date, in the Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in memory of Johnnie Woodby, to Manatee Springs Church of Christ, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

