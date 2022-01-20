North Florida Pharmacy in Ft. White Robbed

Share !



For the second time in less than a year the North Florida Pharmacy in Fort White, was robbed on Thursday, January 13th. Just before 4 p.m. a white man came into the pharmacy with a gun. The security camera photo shows the man with his head covered with a stocking and carrying a hand gun.

Kyle Lichlyter the pharmacy manager said, he was trying to make it to the front door to lock it when the robber came inside. The man was wearing gloves, mask, navy blue pants, dark colored jacket, and camouflage hat according to the Columbia County Sheriff Office press release. He was driving a silver or blue Hyundai Sonata with non tinted windows. The Sheriff office suspects this might be the same individual who robbed the pharmacy back in August of 2021.

Lichlyter said, the robber demanded drugs, not money, just as the robber in August had. He demanded OxyContin and several other similar type drugs. Lichlyter said that the robber followed him into the vault and then he started naming off other drugs that he saw in the vault and wanted.

“We had a person in the drive-thru and had a customer walk in, when he was leaving,” Lichlyter said. He went on to say, he was just happy nobody was hurt. Lichlyter reported that he had a wife and three little boys at home and a forth boy on the way. He said that his family ran though his mind while the robbery was occurring. Nobody was hurt which was the best case scenario as far as Lichlyter was concerned.

There was another robbery of a different Columbia County pharmacy, a few weeks ago that had similarities to this one, according to the Columbia County Sheriff Office report.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Columbia County Detective Joe Vargo at 386-758-1095 or Columbia County Dispatch at 386-719-2005. Citizens may also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by dialing 386-754-7099 or online by visiting www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.