Raid of Otter Springs, a Civil War Reenactment to be held Jan. 15th-16th

By Cindy Jo Ayers

Mr. Clement Lindsey said last week that he expects this year’s Raid of Otter Springs to be the best yet. He said, there will be more cannons and calvary this year.

The Raid on Otter gives the visitors a close up reenactment of what a real Civil War battle was like. The reenactment battles are planned for Saturday, January 15th, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday, January 16th, at 2 p.m.

There will also be camp sites set up, so those who attend will get the all around feel of what camp life may have been during the time of the Civil War for Confederate and Union soldiers.

This is a very educational event, depicting actual events in American history. Students will be able to learn first hand what the war was like during the two day event.

Admission is $5 a person, children 7 and under are free, also veterans with ID are free.

The 5th Annual Raid of Otter Springs is hosted by ForVets veteran support organization, co-hosted by the 7th Brigade Sons of Confederate Veterans and 1st Brigade Prov. Army of the Confederate States. For more information about the event contact Clement Lindsey at (352) 318-2924.