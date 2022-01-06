Rhoda Cribbs is new manager at Gilchrist Public Library

Share !



Gilchrist County Library has a new manager and she is a Gilchrist native. Rhoda Cribbs of Bell, has lots of experience in her field. She has served as a school library for 18 years in Pasco County, worked in the library system in Suwannee County, and then she was with the Levy County School District for the past three years. Before starting at the Gilchrist County Public Library in Trenton on Dec. 13th, Cribbs said, she has always loved to read and was inspired to be a librarian since she was in third grade at Bell Elementary. Cribbs holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from University of Florida and a Masters in Library Science from Florida State University.

“I look forward to getting to know the patrons of the library, I hope they will stop in and introduce themselves. If they will tell me what authors they like, I will try to get books in the library they will enjoy.” Cribbs said, on Monday.

Cribbs replaces Sylvia Hiers who was the longtime Library Manager until she retired during the first part of December.

She also mentioned that the Three Rivers Library System which Gilchrist County Public Library is a part of, uses cloudLibrary for ebooks. CloudLibrary and it has a huge assortment of ebooks and audiobooks. Those wanting to checkout ebooks can come in and sign up at the library.

The new Library Manager also said, at this time they are planning to hold the Summer Library program for children this year. The program has been closed for the past few years due to Covid. Lorrie Lee has started up the pre-school program again. The next pre-school program will be January 13, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Gilchrist County citizens should stop by the library and meet Rhoda Cribbs during regular library hours, which are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Gilchrist County Public Library is located at 105 NE 11th Ave., in Trenton.