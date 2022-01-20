Strawberry Season at the Farm Stand

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Have you driven North through Gilchrist County on US 129 lately? If you have, you probably noticed that cute little white farmhouse trimmed with green, which as the Farm Stand sign on the front. The Farm Stand is located just two miles north of the Gilchrist/Suwannee county line. Last Saturday morning the old Florida farmstead was busy as a bee with visitors picking red ripe strawberries.

This is the first year the U-Pick five acre strawberry field has been open to the public. Garrett Brothers’ Farm planted the berries and the public has embraced the field in a big way. Families from all over the area, were out early to pick berries Saturday morning.

The Garrett brothers opened the Farm Stand which is located in the front part of the property in early 2021. The Farm Stand sells whatever produce the brothers are growing on their 800 acre produce farm located just across the road from the Farm Stand and U-Pick. This family run business started in Suwannee County about 30 years ago when Jake and Jeff Garrett moved to the area from South Florida. The Garrett family had been farming for years in South Florida and Georgia before making the move to Suwannee County.

Today Daniel and Joseph Garrett run the farm and grow Bell peppers, zucchini, squash and eggplant commercially. They also sell whatever produce the farm has to offer at the Farm Stand.

When asked how long they expected the U-Pick field to produce strawberries, Katie Garrett wife of Joseph stated, “We think until the end of March.” The berries sell for $3.25 per pound and if you are not inclined to pick your own berries they sell them in the Farm Stand by the flat, half flat and carton.

The Farm Stand is a very interesting place to visit because not only does it feature items like Thomas Honey out of Lake City, the Garrett’s seasonal produce, and Strawberry Cheese Cake, when the berries are in season. It also has a Mexican Restaurant, that has everything from churros to a taco salad on the menu. They even make their own tortillas fresh daily.

The old farmhouse where the Farm Stand is located, was built in the early 1940’s, it was a two bedroom one bath home with two fireplaces. The farm was originally a tobacco farm with several tobacco barns and old sheds still located on the property. Katie said, “The home had been abandoned for many years before we purchased the farm as an expansion of our farm across the street.” She stated the farmhouse was so grown over with bushes and vines you could not even see the house from the street. The family did major repair work on the farmhouse before they could open the Farm Stand.

The Strawberry U-Pick field is open when the strawberries are ripe, so be sure to check their facebook up-dates to find out when the U-Pick is open before heading north to the farm. You can search Farm Stand Branford and their facebook will come up. If you prefer to call contact the Farm Stand at 386-339-9443 and they will be able to tell you when the U-Pick will be open. The Farm Stand and Restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The Strawberry U-Pick and the Farm Stand is located at 27687 US 129, Branford, FL 32008. The Farm Stand is only 15 minutes from Bell and 25 minutes from Trenton.