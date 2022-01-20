The Civil War came to life over the weekend at Otter Springs

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The sound of cannons roared on Saturday and Sunday at Otter Springs Park. Civil War Reenactors representing both the North and South gathered for battle skirmishes under the Black Jack Oaks at the park. Foot soldiers, cavalry men and artillery all took to the field for the battle.

Soldiers’ wives could be seen watching the battle, seated in their large hooped skirts just like the women wore in the 1860s. A crowd of spectators came to the park to watch the first battle of the weekend at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The next event was the Ladies Tea in the Lodge at 11 a.m. followed by an afternoon battle at 2 p.m. and then the Ball in the Lodge at 8 p.m.

On Sunday church was held at 10 a.m. and the battle followed at 2 p.m.

Lots of canvas tents were set up at the park by the reenactors. The camp sites were just as they would have been in the 1860s.

All throughout the camp sites, there were reenactors visiting with those attending the events. They were happy to share the history of the war as it actually happened from 1861 to 1865.

One of the reenactors was Robert Mattson from Palatka, Florida who is a Seaman associated with the USS Fort Henry Living History Association. Mattson explained his Northern Navy uniform in detail to those interested.

Artist, writer, and historian Gregory Newson was at the event selling his beautiful paintings, many of which depict African American Confederate Soldiers. Newson said, “Many people are surprised to learn that there were African American Confederate Soldiers during the Civil War.” He also had a selection of Civil War books for sale under his tent.

Blacksmith Aaron Jaminet of Inverness traveled to the event to demonstrate his skill at the forge. Jaminet has been a reenactor for the past 15 years.

Todd and Becky Olson of Tophat’s Sutlery in Sumterville, Florida, set up their Civil War era clothing tent for the enjoyment of those who attended the event.

The United States Christian Commission had a replica of a 1863 Coffee Wagon which could brew 108 gallons an hour. The machine made coffee, tea and cocoa during the war for the Northern Soldiers.

The Sundries & Seams from Lithia, Florida was selling ladies clothing from that era and they were also selling canvas wall tents like those used in the mid 1800s. Exploring the fashions of that era was very interesting to those visiting the event.

Funds raised from the $5 entry fees that were collected at the gate were donated to the Camp Valor Project at Otter Springs, after expenses. Around 500 people visited the event on Saturday and a 100 or so attended on Sunday.

For those interested in the history of the Civil War and might have missed this event, which is planned annually for the Martin Luther King weekend there will be a large Reenactment near Lake City in February. The 46th Annual Reenactment of the Battle of Olustee will be held on February 18-20th. The event is held in the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park. For more information about the Battle of Olustee call 1-877-635-3655.