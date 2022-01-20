Town of Bell makes ARPA funds gift to Gilchrist County

Share !



By John Ayers

The Town of Bell approved a donation of $249,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding that was received by the Town of Bell in 2021. The Bell Town Council approved a first draw of these funds, $124,500 to Gilchrist County from a motion by Councilman Michael Moore to approve giving these funds to Gilchrist County. Councilman Chris Sandlin gave a second to the motion as the Council approved this action by a unanimous vote. Michelle Rose, Bell Town Clerk reported Gilchrist County Administrator, Bobby Crosby has sent a letter to the Town of Bell thanking the Council for allowing Gilchrist county to use these funds. Mrs. Rose read the letter during the Thursday evening Council meeting.

Honorable Mayor Estes and Town Council members: Please except this letter as a request for the pass through of ARPA funds from the Town of Bell in the amount of $124,500 to Gilchrist County. The funds will be used according to, item 1.9 of Appendix 1, Expenditure categories for the purpose of Public Safety Patrol cost.

On behalf of the County Commission, thank you for the kind consideration and contribution of these funds to help provide the utmost and highest standard of public safety to all of Gilchrist County.

---

The Bell Town Council in the New Business portion of the January 13, 2022 agenda thanked the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff Schultz and Investigator Scotty Douglas for the donation of the 2004 Dodge Ram pickup to the Town of Bell to be used by the Town of Bell Public Works department. Sheriff Schultz explained, “We are glad to make donations of used vehicles to municipalities and county departments when the Sheriff’s Office has vehicles they have been taken out of service.” The used truck will be an asset to the Town of Bell as they provide service to the residents and businesses of Bell.

---

The Bell Town Council took action to retain Attorney David M. Lang as legal council for the Town of Bell. Councilman Michael Moore made a motion to retain David M. Lang as the Attorney for the Town of Bell. Councilman Chris Sandlin gave a second to the motion as the board voted unanimous in support of this action.

---

The Bell Council received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for R & J Fuel Stop. Attorney Lang explained, the request for a Conditional Use Permit will have to be considered in the February 10, 2022, Bell Town Council meeting. Mr. Lang asked Mr. Jeff Jordan, the applicant seeking the Conditional Use Permit, requested the group submit a survey of the property where the R & J Fuel Stop will be located. He also asked for a scale layout of the business space in the store and the fuel pump systems.

The Council took no action on the Conditional Use Permit application.

---

The next Bell Town Council Meeting will be held on Thursday, February 10th at 6 p.m. The meeting is held at Bell Town Hall, located at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida.