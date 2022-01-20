Trenton Softball Team have their 2021 State Championship Team Rings

Share !



The Lady Tiger’s 2021 Softball Team received their 2021 State Championship Rings between the varsity girls and varsity boys basketball games on Friday evening, January 7, 2021.

Coach Todd Bryant presented each girl with a custom designed ring while Basketball Coach Bryant Frye read a script that outlined this teams accomplishments during the past two years.

Two groups of softball players were recognized during the event for their outstanding achievements. The first group was the senior players of the 2020 Class. On March 13, 2020, after traveling to Chiefland and defeating the Indians, these three seniors got on the THS bus for their last ride back to Trenton. At that time, they had no idea that their season would be cut short and that their hopes of winning another state championship was over.

However, at the time the 2020 Tiger Softball team was undefeated with a 10-0 record, they had won their last 37 games, they were ranked #1 in the 1A state polls, and most importantly, were ranked number five nationally in all classifications by Max Preps. The rings given to three former players were specially designed to recognize 2020 as the “Year of Covid.” They have a circle of orange stones and their national ranking is prominent on the ring.

Coach Frye said, “We know that a state championship would not have been handed to this group without a fight, anyone who had seen this team play knew that this was a special group.” These three individuals were an integral part of the teams success. Those who received these rings were #2 Hallie Bryant, #15 Emily Barras and #28 Zoey Maksimou.

The second group honored were the 2021 State Championship Team. After a disappointing end to the 2020 season the hopes were high to repeat the 2019 championship win. The team went undefeated through their first 10 games before finally losing to 4A Baker County 2-0 in 8 innings.

The Lady Tigers won 47 straight from 2019 to the loss in 2021. After that loss the Lady Tigers put 10 more wins in the book, defeating Branford 4-3 in state semi-final game and defeating Jay 5-4 in the State Championship game. The Lady Tigers finished with a 20-1 record and in the past three seasons the Lady Tigers Softball team amassed a 57-1 record.

Coach Frye said, “It is with great pride that we recognize these players with their 2021 State Championship Rings.” These rings feature a “Back to Back” slogan on one side.

After the ring presentation the Championship team and the Seniors members of the 2020 team gathered for a photograph and congratulations from friends and family who had gathered for the event.

The 2021 Lady Tigers State Championship Softball Team were made up of the following members. Senior players were #00 Ellie Sessler, #1 Lillian Wilkerson, #3 Keeli Zingaro, #6 Darian Ingram, #7 Adrian Ingram, #33 Savannah Capps, and #55 Ryleigh Weeks. Junior players were #4 Jordan Douglas, #11 Shalyn Parrish, and #21 Emerie Woodall. Freshman players were #12 Brandy Dees, #15 Jessica Johnson and #28 Ella Emmons. The only 8th graders was #32 Oliva Weaver and the starting 6th grader #8 Addison Allaire.

The supporting staff of this team were Pat Burton, Athletic Director and Joe Schildwachter, Athletic Trainer. The Coaching staff included Assistant Coaches Clint Anderson, Terry Parrish, Kevin Benson, Hunter Parrish, Jeff Blankenship and Head Coach Todd Bryant.