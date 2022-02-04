4-H County Events bring on the heat during cold weather

Share !



By AmyLynn Glod

Do you remember the excitement, the nervousness, and the pride of putting on your official dress for the upcoming 4-H or FFA demonstration or presentation?

4-H County Events for the Gilchrist County 4-H Clubs took place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Bell Baptist Church in Bell.

County Events is a countywide competition where 4-H members compete in several categories including Public Speaking, Demonstrations/Illustrated Talks, and Share the Fun.

Blue ribbon winners will be eligible to move on to the District Events, and senior blue ribbon district winners are eligible for the statewide competition at 4-H University.

This year in Gilchrist County there were Clover Bell, Junior, and Intermediate Demonstrations that covered a wide range of interesting topics.

Participants included Clover Bud Division (5-7 years old), Violet Jones who demonstrated How to Make Homemade Sugar Scrub. She was the category winner and earned a Green Ribbon.

In the Junior Division (8-10 years old), Ayden Burns participated in the The 4-H Creed contest. He was the category winner and earned a Red Ribbon.

Emma Jones demonstrated Basic Embroidery. She was the category winner and earned a Blue Ribbon.

Intermediate Division (11-13 years old) Adysen Burns demonstrated Recognizing and Preventing Illness in Cattle. She earned a Blue Ribbon.

Hayden Henderson’s demonstration was about working with the Dairy Heifer Program at Alliance. He was the category winner and earned a Blue Ribbon.

Joyce Teague’s demonstration was about beef health treatment options. She earned a Blue Ribbon.

The Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie County 4-H Clubs will be hosting the District Events, so make sure to mark your calendars for May 7th.

Community support, and involvement, is always welcome!

Our District includes the following eight counties: Gilchrist, Levy, Dixie, Lafayette, Suwannee, Hamilton, Madison and Taylor.

If you would like more information in participation with Gilchrist County 4-H activities, please contact the Gilchrist County Extension Office (352)463-3174 and ask for Shelia or Jessica.