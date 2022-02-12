Bell Girls Weightlifting had 12 girls advance from Districts to Regionals

Share !



By Coach Mike Moore

The Bell Girls Weightlifting team participated in the District meet at Chiefland on January 20th. Kennedy Smith placed 1st in her class. Charlotte Sayas and Dixie Peregory placed 2nd in their class. Katie Lunn and Brinleigh Story placed 3rd.

Those 5 girls and as well as Jayden Bentley, Riley Whitaker, Addie Whitaker, Haleigh Murphy, Dixie Peregory, Maddie Whittington, and Nadia Smith all advanced to Regionals this past weekend in Daytona.

Only Kennedy Smith advanced to the State Meet, which will be held February 12th in Port Saint Joe.

We have a very young team with only 2 juniors, 3 freshman, and the rest are all Middle School.

I’m very proud of the girls’ hard work and commitment. We are just getting started building a program.

We need more girls on the team! There is a weight class for everyone.