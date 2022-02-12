Home >> News >> Sports >> Coach Bryant Frye’s THS girls win 7th District Basketball title

Coach Bryant Frye’s THS girls win 7th District Basketball title

The Trenton High School girls varsity basketball team won their seventh District 7 1A basketball title in defeating the Chiefland Indians 54-13 Friday night in Trenton. Trenton’s Bryant Frye, Head Coach of the Lady Tigers was honored, as he will step down from coaching girls basketball following this 2021-22 season.
Trenton’s Bri Becker was selected the Tiger’s Player of the Game. The outstanding shooting guard and forward led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and blocks in the District 7 title victory. The Tigers were in control of this game from the opening tip as Trenton outscored the visitors 23-5 in the first period. Trenton added 18 points to their lead in the second quarter to take a 41-5 lead at halftime. The Tigers out scored the Lady Indians 13-8 in the second half to hold onto a 54-13 victory and a District title.
The Tigers will host the (15-5) Hawthorne Hornets Thursday night with the tip-off set for 7 p.m. The Hornets were the runner-up to Wildwood as the Wildcats defeated the Hornets 46-32 to win the District 8 1A basketball title.
GO Tigers!

