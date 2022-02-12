Coach Bryant Frye’s THS girls win 7th District Basketball title

Share !



The Trenton High School girls varsity basketball team won their seventh District 7 1A basketball title in defeating the Chiefland Indians 54-13 Friday night in Trenton. Trenton’s Bryant Frye, Head Coach of the Lady Tigers was honored, as he will step down from coaching girls basketball following this 2021-22 season.

Trenton’s Bri Becker was selected the Tiger’s Player of the Game. The outstanding shooting guard and forward led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and blocks in the District 7 title victory. The Tigers were in control of this game from the opening tip as Trenton outscored the visitors 23-5 in the first period. Trenton added 18 points to their lead in the second quarter to take a 41-5 lead at halftime. The Tigers out scored the Lady Indians 13-8 in the second half to hold onto a 54-13 victory and a District title.

The Tigers will host the (15-5) Hawthorne Hornets Thursday night with the tip-off set for 7 p.m. The Hornets were the runner-up to Wildwood as the Wildcats defeated the Hornets 46-32 to win the District 8 1A basketball title.

GO Tigers!