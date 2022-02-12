Education Walk-A-Thon another success

Share !



This year’s Walk-A-Thon teams were lined up and ready to go on Saturday morning for their annual fund raiser led by the Gilchrist County Education Foundation. This year’s one day event raised over $18,000.

The event started with a prayer by Emma Hutto of Bell High School, followed with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Madi Blu Jones of Trenton High School, the National Anthem was played on the flute by Oliver Evans, and Colors were presented by the Bell High School JROTC.

The Bell Elementary School team raised the most of any school. The school’s staff worked hard and raised $3,940. Bell High School came in second raising $2,730; Trenton Elementary School earned $2,700 for the fundraiser, followed by the Trenton High School team who raised $2,100.

The top fund raising business team again this year was Capital City Bank. Other business teams that participated were: Drummond Community Bank, Tri County Metals, Gilchrist County Courthouse, Gilchrist School District Office and Smith Law/Smith Asset Management.

The winner of the 5K Fun Run in the Youth Division was Gus Ayers who won $100.

In the Adult Division, Denny George placed first and he also won $100. Ryan Cumbie placed 2nd and won $50. Cumbie, who is a firefighter, ran in his full fire gear. Emily Blevins took 3rd pace and won $25.

All of the County Teachers of the Year were recognized during the event. They include: Kathy Sites of Bell High School, Jacob Douglas of Trenton High School and Angela Loy of Trenton Elementary School. Brook Whittington of Bell Elementary School was also acknowledged as the District Teacher of the Year.

The County School Employees of the Year were also honored at the Walk-A-Thon. They include: Kristan Prill of Bell High School, Dena Stevens of Bell Elementary School, Katie Dukes of Trenton High school and Lori Summer of Trenton Elementary School.

The District Employees of the Year that were recognized include: Carla Whitby representing the Transportation Department and Debbie Hill from the District Office. Ms. Hill is also the District Employee of the Year.

The Education Foundation rewarded each Teacher of the Year $800 and each Employee of the Year $200.

Furthermore, the Education Foundation would like to thank the City of Trenton for the use of the Depot; the Manatee Springs Administration/Nature Coast State Trail for use of the Greenway, as well as Hitchcock’s Markets and Central Florida Electric Coop for providing refreshments.

In addition, many thanks are extended to Palms Medical Group and Smith Law Firm/Smith Asset Management for their sponsorship of the 5K Fun Run.

Funds raised at this event will be used for scholarships for Gilchrist seniors and teacher mini-grants.

The Education Foundation is already looking forward to making next year’s Walk-A-Thon another huge success.

For more information about this event or the Gilchrist County Education Foundation, please contact Marti Smith at (352) 262-1829.